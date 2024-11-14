Sponsored: La Cantine du Faubourg’s terrace has officially reopened, and with it comes an exciting new season of chic, alfresco dining…

Set in the heart of Dubai, La Cantine du Faubourg’s newly revamped terrace is primed to become a favourite for anyone looking to enjoy chic alfresco vibes mixed with French flair. With its open, airy layout and sophisticated design, the terrace is an inviting escape, perfect for everything from sunset dinners to relaxed gatherings, or simply unwinding in style.

Now, guests can savour breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline while enjoying La Cantine’s sumptuous Mediterranean-inspired menu, crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The terrace offers the ideal backdrop for any occasion, whether it’s a lively get-together with friends, an intimate evening with loved ones, or a business lunch in serene surroundings. Each visit promises unforgettable flavours and a tranquil ambiance that elevates the dining experience.

By day, the terrace is buzzing with options like the weekday business lunch, and by night, it transforms into a Parisian-inspired escape, perfect for cocktails, cigars, and soulful tunes.

Now is also the perfect time to experience the lively 105 Brunch, taking place Saturdays between 12pm and 5pm and Sundays between 1pm and 6pm. Choose a three-hour time slot to indulge an all-inclusive selection of pastries, eggs, signatures, and sweets. Breakfast favourites include French toast, truffled scrambled eggs, and eggs benedict with salmon or crab. Plus a range of La Cantine’s signature dishes such as catch of the day, Wagyu beef carpaccio, and grilled octopus with ratte potatoes. Brunch packages start from Dhs375 for soft beverages and hot drinks, Dhs510 for house beverages, and Dhs755 for premium beverages including champagne and mimosas.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am, Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: Provided