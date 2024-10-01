Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

October

Adaline

From Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me, and Alaya in DIFC, Adaline will launch this October, blending traditional Italian cuisine with a roster of live music to create a vibrant supper club style restaurant. Oozing old school glamour, it’s set to be a vibrant social spot to see and be seen in DIFC’s Gate Village. Guests can look forward to live musical performances that blend jazz and modern soul sounds sure to create a fabulous ambience. During dinner service, the music will provide a thematic backdrop to the dining experience. But once dinner is over, the music goes up and the lights go down, with Adaline transforming into a glittering spot for dancing the night away.

Adaline, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 5pm to late, opening October. @adalinedxb

Bâoli

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this October. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi.

Bâoli, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October. @baoli.dubai

Casa Amor

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai on October 8. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, opening October 8. @casaamordubai

Chipotle

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, JBR on Wednesday October 2. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, opening October 2. @chipotle.me

Chouchou

Opening this October at J1 Beach, alongside a dozen other concepts, Chouchou is a chic French beachhouse from new hospitality company, With Love. Promising to bring a slice of St Tropez chic to the Jumeirah 1 beachfront, Chouchou promises next-level luxury and hospitality across a two-floor drinking, dining and socialising experience. Complete with a pool and beach area, salon, restaurant and several bars, Chouchou will be the only private members club at J1 Beach – with almost all the areas open to members only – although the restaurant will open for bookings for all.

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening October. chouchoudxb.com

Dragonfly

One of three exciting new openings at The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection this winter, get ready for more fine dining, master mixology, and stunning skyline views at Dragonfly. Self-described as an elevated Izakaya, Dragonfly promises an immersive Japanese dining experience serving modern Asian-market inspired dishes and one of the widest selections of Japanese whisky and sake in the region.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening October. @dragonfly.dxb

Firehouse Subs

A grab-and-go restaurant founded in 1994 by two former firefighters, Firehouse Subs signed an agreement last year with Apparel Group to expand from their home in the US to the UAE – and the first stores will open this October. While the first locations are still to be confirmed, its set to bring hearty subs made with premium and fresh ingredients to Dubai. As the name suggests, expect firefighter-themed decor and specials.

Firehouse Subs, locations TBC, opening October. @firehousesubsuae

Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén on October 30, as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, a week later. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Next to Studio Frantzén will be FZN, opening in early November, a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 30. @studiofrantzendubai

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande in October, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening October. @frou.frou.dubai

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this October. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening October. @gatsby_dxb

Gigi Rigolatto

With RIKAS now part of lifestyle group Ennismore, they’re teaming up with another Ennismore entity, Paris Society, to bring St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto to J1 Beach. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s set to be a chic, French Riviera inspired beach club for relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. It’s also home to the famed Gigi Circus kids club, making it the place to be for families.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, opening October. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gohan

Coming with La Cantine to the new Bluewaters location will be Gohan, which is already found tucked inside La Cantine in DIFC. A premium Japanese restaurant that injects modern flair into rich traditions, it will bring an upscale dining experience to a more casual beachfront setting. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a beautiful bar area, it’s set to become a stunning date night spot on Bluewaters.

Gohan, Bluewaters, opening October. @gohandubai

Jato

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge coming late October to Media One Hotel. The new eatery in Dubai Media City is perched on the hotel’s 43rd floor, and promises to serve up creative South American flavours and innovative cocktails against the backdrop of sweeping views. A curated live music and entertainment programme will further enhance the ambience.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, opening October. @jatodxb

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open this October, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October. @labaia.dubai

La Cantine Beach

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels will be La Cantine Beach. Slated to open next month, it will bring a restaurant, bar, beach and pool to the shores of Bluewaters island, marking an exciting evolution for the storied Mediterranean restaurant that’s been known and loved at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for the last decade.

La Cantine Beach, Bluewaters, opening October. @lacantinebeachdubai

La Serre

La Serre’s story began in Dubai, with the French restaurant serving as a top choice for Downtown dining for a decade. While that La Serre is no longer, the beloved French restaurant is set to open at C2 in the coming months bringing back its Parisian-style flair, hearty dishes, and organic ingredients to Dubai foodies.

La Serre, C2, City Walk, opening October. @laserreuae

The Lighthouse

Perennially popular The Lighthouse is a firm favourite in D3 and Yas Bay, and now the brand is adding a third licensed location to its UAE portfolio. This October, The Lighthouse will open a new licensed eatery in Dubai Hills, serving as a more upscale sister restaurant to the original in D3. Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests will be able to grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes will be paired with an exclusive cocktail menu. As is customary at this community-driven brand, we can look forward to unique experiences, including wine tastings, book readings, and other events.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills, opening October. @thelighthouse_ae

Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, opening October. @ninivebeach

O Beach Dubai

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, is finally coming to Dubai – and the official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27. A general entry ticket will cost you Dhs150 for the ladies and Dhs250 for the gents. The VIP stage tables require a deposit of Dhs750 along with a spend of Dhs3,000 for four guests. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach later this year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience. In Dubai, the J1 Beach outpost will be both an upscale restaurant and stylish beach club, inviting guests to enjoy the flavours of star chef Vladimir Mukhin in both a relaxed beach setting and refined restaurant.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening October. @sakhalin.dubai

The Spaniel

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours – including a classic Sunday roast – in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, opening October. @thespanieldxb

Swingers

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening October. @swingers_uae

Tête à Tête

Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête will open inside FIVE LUXE in the final quarter of the year. Joining the likes of high-energy Asian restaurant, Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired bistro, where guests can dine on refined Southern French fare while enjoying the beautiful sea views.

Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opening October. @teteatetedubai

Ushuaia

Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening at Dubai Harbour this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday October 26. The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination. Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience promises the same world-class entertainment and production as at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Expect a spectacular display of innovation and creativity, in other words – an unforgettable experience that you are most likely going to talk about long after it’s over.

Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, opening October 26. @ushuaiadubai

November

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November 2024. @africanqueen_dubai

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @almayass_dubai

BrewDog

Renowned Scottish brewer BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in Dubai this year on Bluewaters Island. Known for its exceptional quality beers, including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV, BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding,. Expect to be sipping on creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @brewdogofficial

China Tang

Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana Promenade at Dorchester in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as it’s set to open in the final quarter of the year. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

China Tang, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Business Bay, opening November. @chinatangdxb

Duck & Waffle

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening November. @duckandwaffledubai

Gerbou

Set to open later this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening November. @gerbou

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @gitano.dubai

Hanu

Opening in the latter half of 2024 will be Hanu, an upscale new Korean restaurant from Sunset Hospitality, who are also behind Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. Although we don’t know much about it yet, it’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours in a traditional setting, with star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4. @hanu_dubai

Kaimana Beach

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana Beach will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @kaimanabeachdubai

LÚNICO

Adding a little Spanish flair to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach will be Lúnico, opening in November. A fine dining restaurant and late night bar, it’s inspired by the four phases of the moon, and promises haute cuisine and master mixology in a sleek and sophisticated setting.

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @lunico_ae

Maison Revka

Completing the quintet of new venues is Maison Revka, another collaboration with Paris Society that will see the Slavic-inspired restaurant already acclaimed in Paris and St Tropez open in the soon-to-open Delano Dubai. In a warm, inviting setting, diners can look forward to feasting through the region’s rich flavours. The venue also features a pool with cabanas, perfect for a day of blissful relaxation.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, opening November. @maisonrevka_dubai

Meat The Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this November. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening November. meatthefish.com

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening autumn 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last year after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

NAHATÉ

Taking over the entire third floor of Capital Club, NAHATÉ is self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends. Oozing old-school, Gatsby glamour, it features a grand dining room, a sultry club for after-hours revelry, and a duo of private rooms, for the exclusive use of inner-circle members. Of the two private rooms, one will be an intimate cigar lounge, co-created with the iconic luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co. The world’s first J&Co space will seat up to 45 guests for diner or 90 standing for parties, and promises to be a lavish spot for private soirees, Gatsby-style.

NAHATE, Podium Level, Capital Club, Gate Village 8, DIFC, opening November. @nahate_dubai

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai this November. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening November. @sexyfish_dubai

Timbuktu Market

An exciting addition to Dubai’s foodie scene, Timbuktu Market is set to debut this winter in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market, this two-storey street food venue will feature a mix of home-grown and international eateries, communal seating, a coffee shop, Motion Cycling fitness studio, and shops selling local produce. The line-up includes Dubai supper club sensations Panamericana and Moreish by K; local hidden gems Asian Street by Thai and neo-Filipino street food Kalye Juan; as well as renowned international concepts such as Gyoza Guys, McFly’s Chicken, Churros Garcia, and Sushi Amemiya.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights. @timbuktu_market

December

1920

New to DIFC from d.ream comes 1920, a 52nd floor bar at ICD Brookfield Place set to time travel you back 100 years. This gorgeous Art Deco bar will come with an array of luxurious event spaces, designed for both business and leisure. The beating heart will be a 78-seater bar with stunning city vistas, where guests can sip creative cocktails and vintage Champagne. On the design front, there’s a nod to soaring Manhattan skyscrapers and vintage glamour, creating a space that fuses all the best bits of both old and new.

1920, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Bar des Prés

Already found in Paris and London’s Mayfair, Bar des Prés is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and will debut later this year on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur in DIFC, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras and delicate sushi plates. The dessert menu, which pays homage to the chef’s training as a mastery pastry chef, looks set to be standout, with options like guanaja chocolate soufflé and pecan praline mille-feuille.

Bar Des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Dishes to look forward to include gamberi, sicilian mazara prawns, and stracciatella agnolotti, alongside fresh flavourful seafood and decadent desserts. Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo.

Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Revolver

Revolver has been a smash hit success on the competitive Singapore restaurant scene since opening in 2021. And later this year diners in Dubai will be able to get a taste of Revolver's woodfire Indian dishes, as the restaurant is opening in The Opus. The same sleek and sophisticated aesthetic found at the original will translate over to the 140-seater Dubai restaurant, with renders showcasing dark woods, a grand bar, and a roaring woodfire grill as some of the statement interiors. In Dubai, we can expect a similar look and feel, in a restaurant complete with counter seating and a woodfire and binchotan grill and tandoor.

Revolver, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, opening December. @revolver_dubai

TBC

Crazy Horse

A sizzling cabaret that's been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it's one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it's sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai. Although we don't know exactly where Crazy Horse will open, we do know it will debut before the end of the year. If you're not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it's adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage.

Crazy Horse Dubai, location TBC.

D'Lirio

Replacing wine bar Oeno inside The Westin Mina Seyahi is D'lirio, a late-night concept from the hospitality heavyweights, Sunset Hospitality. Although we're not sure what to expect from this new venue, we can expect it to open before the end of the year.

D'Lirio, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh. @dliriodubai

Girl and the Goose

A notable figure in Dubai's homegrown food scene is former-cabin-crew-turned-self-taught-chef, Gabriela Chamorro. Chef Gabriela saw her childhood dream come true when she began her underground dining experience, Girl and the Goose, inside her JBR apartment, four years ago. Since then, it's become a supper club sensation with a cult following and an ever-growing waitlist. So much so, the Nicaraguan chef is now opening a permanent, licensed, restaurant in Business Bay, in partnership with Rosy Hospitality (the team behind Couqley).

Girl and the Goose, Business Bay, Dubai. @girl.and.the.goose

Lazy Cat

Hailing from Kuwait, oh-so-Instagrammable Lazy Cat is coming to Dubai later this year. Set to open at a serene location within Al Quoz Pond Park, it’s a treasured breakfast and brunch spot that promises all-day eats, a welcoming, relaxing vibe, and a leafy green terrace.

Lazy Cat, Al Quoz Pond Park, Al Quoz, opening 2024. @eatlazycat

