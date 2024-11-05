Sponsored: Alfresco season is upon us…

The temperatures are slowly dropping, which means it’s time to make those outdoor and rooftop bookings to soak in the cool Dubai breeze. One spot that needs to be at the top of your list is Mercury Rooftop, which is now open with a brand-new look.

Located at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, the venue has had a complete makeover and now features celestial elements. Paired with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, including an uninterrupted view of the Burj Khalifa, guests will feel they have teleported to a radiant galaxy. Expect silver accents, liquid gold, and dark blue decor, paired with warm and cool tones.

The redesign by the acclaimed Sundukovy Sisters transforms Mercury Rooftop to an ethereal, opulent space, playing homage to the mythical deity, Mercury.

Apart from the new look, the menu features stellar cocktails all inspired by space. There’s Stellar Gold – a citrusy blend sweetened with rosemary and orange blossom; Solar Eclipse – a twist on the Negroni enhanced with cacao and Italian coffee beans; and Cosmic Aura – a smooth take on the classic vodka sour.

As an added treat, expect live performances to add to the atmospheric ambience. Musical offerings span high-energy electronic beats to soulful jazz, contemporary classical melodies, and deep house grooves. The line-up ensures all diverse tastes are catered to. Stay up-to-date with the performances via @mercurydubai

Want to enjoy some deals? Mercury Rooftop’s Solar Sundowners runs from Monday to Friday, from 6pm to 8pm with selected drinks available from Dhs50 and light bites from Dhs60.

On Wednesday, ladies’ can enjoy two hours of free flowing house wine, a mocktail, and starters from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs250 per person.

For a lighthearted challenge, stay tuned to Mercury Lounge’s social media and complete simple tasks for a chance to win rewards such as a free drink, a dessert, and more discounts.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 270 7788. fourseasons.com @mercurydubai

Images: Four Seasons Dubai