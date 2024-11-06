Here’s to sun-soaked sands and fully redeemable pool days…

The UAE is a wonderland waiting to be discovered. There are plenty of incredible places that are completely unique for a staycation but if you haven’t got the time, these unique daycations in the UAE are a gorgeous option just waiting to be discovered.

Here are 6 of the most unique daycations in the UAE.

Anantara Santorini

The breathtaking Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, where Aegean vibes meet Arabian elegance to create a paradise unlike any other, is a secluded spot ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot. If you’re not checking in to one of the 26 Cyclades-inspired guest rooms, you can still enjoy the gorgeous infinity pool with a day pass. It’s Dhs600 Monday to Thursday with Dhs300 redeemable, or Dhs800 Friday to Sunday with Dhs400 redeemable.

Anantara Santorini, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs Dhs600, Fri to Sun Dhs800. anantara.com

Bab Al Shams

Enjoy a dip in the dunes with the pool day at Bab Al Shams, a desert resort located some 45 minutes outside of the city. In sandy hues and surrounded by palm trees, this calm desert oasis provides a serene backdrop for a relaxing pool day that transports you to Dubai’s Bedouin past. You’ll get all the luxe touches you’d expect from a five-star desert resort, with temperature-controlled pools and plush loungers, but in surroundings that invite you to travel back in time. The pool day is priced at Dhs450 Monday to Friday, including lunch; and Dhs575 on Saturday and Sunday, again including a set lunch at Mediterranean restaurant, Zala.

Bab Al Shams, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dhs450 Mon to Fri, Dhs575 Sat and Sun. babalshams.com

Anantara World Islands

Situated on the unique World Islands archipelago, just four kilometers into the Arabian Gulf, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort promises a new standard in island opulence. The daycation at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is Dhs600 Monday to Thursday and Dhs800 Friday to Sunday, both of which come with Dhs300 redeemable. For children, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 with Dhs175 redeemable Friday to Sunday. Included, you’ll get return boat transfers, as well as beach and pool access.

Anantara World Islands, South America, World Islands, Dhs600 Mon to Thurs, Dhs800 Fri to Sun. anantara.com

Heart of Europe

Get ready to plunge into your ultimate summer daycation goals with Voco Monaco –the colourful adults-only retreat that is located on The Heart of Europe at the World Islands. The day pass is Dhs200, and you’ll get the full rate back to spend on food and drink. You will be whisked away on one of the hotel’s private yachts to the island that’s decked out in French flair. The Monaco beach is exquisite with its crystal clear waters of the Arabian Gulf as far as the eye can see.

Voco Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai, Dhs200 daily. Tel: (0)55 226 9353. thoe-hotels.com

Kite Beach Center

Located in the quaint emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Kite Beach immediately transports visitors to the beaches of Bali with its chilled vibes, healthy food, and thatched beach huts. The dreamy beach huts are priced at Dhs250 per night on weekdays and Dhs350 weekends, with check-in at 9pm and check-out at 6am. The beach huts accommodate up to six people and include sun decks for sitting and sleeping, private shower, hammock, two water bottles, a fruit platter, free wifi, an electric socket, and outdoor air conditioning.

Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain, Dhs45 weekdays, Dhs75 weekends, children Dhs35 weekdays, Dhs45 weekends, and Dhs75 for dogs. kitebeachcenter.ae

Sandy Beach Resort

Sandy Beach Hotel, the legendary Fujairah resort that sits smack bang in front of Snoopy Island, is the perfect spot to escape the city for some much-needed fresh air. Their affordable day passes are priced at Dhs130 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends for adults, and Dhs80 for children in the week and Dhs100 for children on weekends. But as well as access to the gorgeous infinity pool and beach, there’s family-friendly fun to be had at the splash pad – or choose from a variety of non-motorised water sports like kayaking or paddle boarding and head out exploring Snoopy Island.

Sandy Beach Hotel, Fujairah, Dhs130 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends, children Dhs80 weekdays, Dhs100 weekends. sandybeach.ae

