Step into Flying Elephant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, a speakeasy-cocktail bar that captures the essence of Bombay’s 1950s-60s underground scene. Hidden behind a discreet vinyl cabinet door, this unique venue offers a journey into nostalgia, where every drink tells a story. Inspired by the Bombay, before it was Mumbai, when the Prohibition was peaking and the secretive ‘aunty bars’ were where you went for a rebellious night out.

Flying Elephant’s cocktail menu has been crafted in collaboration with Yangdup Lama, one of India’s most celebrated mixologists, renowned for his talent in blending flavors with heritage. Each cocktail is a tribute to India’s diverse regions, featuring natural ingredients that evoke the aromas, flavors, and spirit of the country’s rich history. From aromatic spices to vibrant fruits, these drinks invite guests to explore India’s story, one sip at a time.

For cocktail enthusiasts, November 6 is a date to remember. Flying Elephant will host “Mystical Creations with the Legend Yangdup Lama,” a special evening where guests can sample signature drinks, mingle, and meet Lama himself. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone keen on the art of mixology and the flavors of India.

Whether you’re a fan of classic cocktails or adventurous flavor twists, Flying Elephant’s Mystical Mixology will surprise and delight, transporting you to another era. The night holds its secrets—are you ready to discover them?

Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, Ground Floor, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Dubai. Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat, 5pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 54 996 3324, @flyingelephant.ae

