Sponsored: Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape or a family holiday this National Day, Raffles Seychelles ensures unforgettable memories on one of the world’s most idyllic islands…

Set against the serene beauty of Praslin Island, Raffles Seychelles invites you to redefine your Eid Al Etihad (previously known as UAE National Day) holiday with their extraordinary Above & Beyond offer. Just a four-hour flight from the UAE, this luxurious retreat promises an unforgettable blend of indulgence, adventure, and family-friendly experiences.

As the gem of Seychelles, Praslin is home to iconic natural wonders like the UNESCO World Heritage Site Vallée de Mai and Anse Lazio beach, celebrated as one of the world’s most pristine shorelines. From here, explore vibrant coral reefs, set sail for nearby islands like La Digue and Curieuse, or dive into renowned fishing spots.

The journey to Raffles Seychelles becomes part of the experience with a private helicopter transfer included in the Above & Beyond package. Glide over turquoise waters, fast-tracked from your international flight to the resort’s private helipad, where in-villa check-in awaits. It’s luxury redefined from the very first moment.

Stay in a spacious pool villa boasting panoramic views and ultimate privacy. The Above & Beyond offer includes a half-board dining plan, ensuring a minimum five-night stay filled with exquisite meals and the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Younger guests can enjoy tortoise sanctuary visits, cinema nights, and cooking classes, while teens will love karaoke and complimentary water sports. Parents can indulge in guided hikes, mixology workshops, and vibrant evening entertainment.

Starting from Dhs4,347.44 per night (taxes and fees included). Minimum five-night stay required for the Above & Beyond offer. For more details, visit raffles.com/seychelles

