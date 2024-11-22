Get to planning…

December is just around the corner, and the UAE celebrates the start of the month with Eid Al Etihad (previously known as Union Day and UAE National Day). And of course, with every huge celebration comes a public holiday or two, and the UAE officials have just confirmed the news.

الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية : عطلة اليوم الوطني الــ53 لدولة الإمارات، لموظفي الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية ستكون يومي الاثنين والثلاثاء الموافق 2-3 ديسمبر 2024، على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي يوم الأربعاء الموافق الرابع من ديسمبر — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) November 22, 2024

According to the UAE Media Office, Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, 2024, will be a holiday for employees of ministries and federal entities. Work will resume on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 2 and 3 December 2024 will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. This announcement is in accordance with a circular issued by… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 22, 2024

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) also confirmed the holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

What was National Day, and then Union Day, is now Eid Al Etihad – using the inspiring and authentic Arabic nomenclature – that truly captures the essence of what the day is about. Eid Al Etihad translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. A stirring call to wave those UAE flags high.