Art, in any form, speaks louder than the written word. That’s not to say words aren’t equally as important. But art can have a lasting impact on the viewers.

There are numerous art festivals that take place around the UAE, but in a major move, Abu Dhabi is gearing up to open its first ever Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial this week.

The biennial is set to run for five months from Friday, November 15, 2024, to April 30, 2025. It will showcase works by over 70 contemporary artists (based in the UAE and internationally) who have created site-specific installations revolving around the theme of ‘Public Matter’.

Essentially, the artists were asked to explore the concept of ‘public’, defining it within the context of Abu Dhabi.

It asks various questions pertaining to ‘public spaces’ and what it means with regards to the unique characteristics of the city. This includes how the natural environment determines the ways, locations, and times at which people come together. Additionally, the capital is home to a diverse population, which means artists have to think about how not one but many cultural values come into play when communities come together.

Besides art installations, the works of art are also showcased through performances, which you can view in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Some of the spots you will be able to see the installations include the Carpet Souq, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi Public Parks, Downtown Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation, and Al Ain Oasis.

The biennial, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is a key pillar of its Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative.

Speaking on the Biennial, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi stated, “We are launching the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial as part of our wider cultural vision, providing a unique platform for our community to both appreciate our cultural heritage and be inspired by contemporary art.”

The Biennial is one of three pillars of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative. The second includes the Manar Abu Dhabi Light Art Exhibition, which was launched last year in November 2023. The Biennial will alternate with Manar Abu Dhabi, so art fans will always have something to look forward to.

Images: DCT Abu Dhabi