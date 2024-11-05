Sing along to the stars, under the stars…

Saadiyat Nights is back for a second season, bringing with it a string of globally-renowned talent to the shores of Saadiyat for an open-air concert series. A custom-built, open-air venue provides the stage for some of the most exciting – and diverse – international talents for a series of gigs from December 2024 until February 2025.

If you’re wondering who you’ll be able to see at this season of Saadiyat Nights, here are all the artists confirmed so far.

December 28: Robbie Williams

One of the best live performers of his generation, former Take That band member, and all round entertainer, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Saturday December 28. The British popstar will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital for a night of pure entertainment that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025. You’ll know Robbie for super hits that made waves on the radiowaves in the nineties and noughties, such as Rock DJ, Feel, Angels and Let Me Entertain You. Tickets start from Dhs295.

January 4: Ebi

Iranian powerhouse Ebi will treat fans to a collection of his best hits from an illustrious 50-year career. His distinctive sound, which blends Persian music, Western pop, and Latin rhythms, has seen him produce fan favourites including Shabzadeh and Pichak. Tickets start from Dhs200.

January 25: Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men, the American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners, will take to the Saadiyat Nights stage on Saturday January 25. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. It will be the group’s second performance in the UAE within a year, with the group headlining at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in April. Tickets start from Dhs225.

February 1: Omar Khairat

For those looking forward to top regional talent, Egypt’s legendary composer Omar Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on February 1. Expect symphonic brilliance with scores including Qadeyat Am Ahmad, Dameer Abla Hekmat, and Afwan Ayoha El Kanoun performed live. Tickets start from Dhs250.

February 15: Christina Aguilera

Global sensation Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades on Saturday February 15. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American popstar will belt out renditions of her biggest hits including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as Saadiyat Nights unveils the rest of what is sure to be a superstar line-up for its upcoming edition.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2024 to February 2025, tickets from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights