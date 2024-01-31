Although we’ve come to the end of the road…

Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai this April 28 for one night only, get ready to be serenaded by the iconic R’n’B group Boyz II Men.

Legendary music

Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day.

Shaping the way we listen to music, the four time Grammy award winning and three time Billboard award winning group have been in the game for the last 30 years. Boyz II Men last performed in Dubai in 2019, also at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The details

Boyz II Men will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena here in Dubai on Sunday, April 28 for one night only. Tickets are already available and start from Dhs199 per person. You can book your tickets here.

Looking ahead

This year there are some pretty spectacular performances making their way to the Dubai. The sellout Rewind Festival returns to Bla Bla on March 1 and 2, where 90s icons including Wet Wet Wet, ABC, Midge Ure, Chesney Hawkes, Disco Inferno and returning for a second time, Heather Small and many more– will all be making their way to the JBR hot spot.

Also to look forward to this year Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will be taking on the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on February 27. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Belfast Child’, ‘Glittering Prize‘, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime‘ and ‘Waterfront‘. Their biggest hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, was used on both the opening and closing credits, of the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club.

We will also be seeing the likes of The Kid Laroi, Khalid and Macklemore grace the Coca-Cola Arena Stage this year.

Boyz II Men, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sun April 28, tickets from Dhs199 Coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Provided