Sponsored: Savour these classy melodies for one weekend only…

While the UAE capital’s turned into a hive of activity with some massive names performing in town, connoisseurs of classical performances have plenty to look forward to as the prestigious Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, one of Asia’s leading international live acts, is ready to put on its first performance in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE as part of Abu Dhabi Classics 2024, a brand new season of dynamic, classical and traditional musical performances in the capital.

The oldest classical orchestra of South Korea and one of Asia’s leading orchestras, they will have their debut performance in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with shows on November 7 and 8. Performing with star conductor, Jaap van Zweden, the programme includes Shostakovich’s splendid 5th Symphony in D Minor, and will include a performance by star violinist, Sarah Chang, to perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor.

Korean-American violin maestro Chang, whose virtuosity and skill are evident in every performance, will be in full display in the first of two shows in Abu Dhabi, on November 7.

At the second show on November 8, rising Korean star In Mo Yang will perform under the baton of Jaap van Zweden, one of the leading conductors in the world today. If you’re wondering what pieces you can look forward to at this classy performance, the orchestra will play Bruch’s violin concerto from 1868, one of the most celebrated pieces of violin music in the world today.

For an immersive display of musical mastery, look no further than these mesmerising performances by the Soeul Philharmonic Orchestra, when they take the stage at the Emirates Palace Theatre this Saturday and Sunday to enchant you with their melodies.

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra with Jaap van Zweden and Sarah Chang, Emirates Palace Theatre, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, November 7 and 8, Dhs50 (students). @mo_emiratespalace

