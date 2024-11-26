Sponsored: Family-friendly festive fun awaits…

He’s making a list and checking it twice, and Santa is set to bring his festive magic to Sofitel Dubai The Palm this season, with a December to remember for all those on the nice list. From gingerbread decorating and pampering spa treatments, to the traditional culinary experiences, here’s how to celebrate the season at Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Gingerbread decorating

Bring your little ones to Olivier’s Lounge in the build-up to the big day, where they’ll be able to get creative on their very own gingerbread biscuits, making and decorating gingerbread to take away.

4pm to 6pm, Dec 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22. Dhs129 per child. Book now

Festive Afternoon Tea

Putting a seasonal twist on the quintessential British tea, Olivier’s Lounge is the place to enjoy a winter wonderland-themed afternoon of tiered treats to get you in the festive mood. As you tuck in to sweet and savoury seasonal classics, you can pair them with a range of curated teas, then afterwards, shop the festive emporioum and pick up beautifully decorated cakes to take away.

2pm to 5pm, Dec 6 to Jan 7, Dhs165 per person.

Christmas Eve at Moana

Celebrate the night before with a family-style set menu by the beach, complete with live cooking stations, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment.

6.30pm to 11pm, Dec 24, Dhs475 soft, Dhs625 house, Dhs235 children aged 13 to 20, Dhs135 children aged six to 12, under-sixes free.

Christmas Day at The World Eatery and Porterhouse Bar & Grill

There’s a duo of brunches to book on Christmas Day. There’s a family option, at The World Eatery with live music, magic and more forms of festive entertainment. And then there’s the more sophisticated celebrations of the award-winning Porterhouse Bar and Grill, who’ll be serving up prime cuts in an elevated atmosphere.

1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs649 house, Dhs249 children aged 12 to 20. Book now

New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2025 with a trio of celebrations at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. Say goodbye to 2024 with your toes in the sand and Champagne in hand at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, where a Greek-Mediterranean menu, free-flowing drinks and incredible entertainment is priced at Dhs3,500 for adults. Or make it a New Year’s Eve to remember with a tasty dining experience and party on the beach; or Porterhouse, where a five-course set menu is paired with live music and drinks. Packages are Dhs2,800 for adults, Dhs1,600 for children aged 12 to 20, and Dhs900 for children aged six to 11.

7pm to 3am, Dec 31, Dhs2,800 to Dhs3,500 adults, Dhs1600 to Dhs1,750 children aged 12 to 20. Dhs900 children aged six to 11 (at Maui or Porterhouse only)

Festive pampering at Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

Whether you’re looking to gift someone that’s got it all or you’re just in need of some R&R to get you through the silly season stress, book in for sumptuous pampering at te Sofitel Spa. The festive treatment starts with a soothing steam to exfoliate the skin, then it’s followed by a rejuvenating massage and facial to pamper both your body and soul.

Dhs850 for 90 minutes, Dhs1,290 for 120 minutes, Dhs1,550 for 180 minutes. Book here

Turkey Takeaway

The World Eatery takes the stress out of cooking at home with its seasonal turkey takeaway. Enjoy a roasted turkey with an array of trimmings, sides and delectable desserts set to make you the hostess with the mostess this December. It’s Dhs650, or get 20 per cent off when booking by December 21.

Collection from 11am to 8pm, Dec 24 and 25, Dhs650.

Book via sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com