After a royal welcome, J1 Beach is officially the place to see and be seen…

Dubai’s ultimate trendsetter, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted this weekend soaking up the city’s hottest new beachfront destination, J1 Beach. Formerly known as La Mer, the area has undergone an extensive transformation with a dazzling lineup of 13 restaurants and beach clubs, including the soon-to-open world’s largest beach club.

Sheikh Mohammed‘s itinerary included a visit to St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Rigolatto, which was the first J1 venue to open its door last month. Gigi features a stunning restaurant serving delicious Italian dishes, a Bellini bar, two picturesque terraces, a private beach and pool, pétanque courts, and its signature kids’ club, Gigi Circus.

Following this, the Ruler made his way to the newly-opened Bâoli, a glamorous import from Cannes. Renowned for its A-list clientele and high-end Asian-inspired cuisine, the expansive 2,000-square-metres beach club has it all – a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room, and even a Prada boutique at its entrance.

Sheikh Mohammed also explored the scenic Port De La Mer, a Riveira-inspired 19-berth marina with a string of exciting restaurants including Osteria Funkcoolio, Alica Bakery, and opening next year, Zuma Beachhouse.

Images: Social