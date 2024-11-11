It joins Gigi Rigolatto, Gitano and Chouchou at the ever-expanding J1 Beach…

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai later this month. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, Bâoli Dubai will open at J1 Beach on Thursday November 21.

A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination.

Set over 2,000 square metres, this luxurious new addition to the city’s dining and nightlife scene comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. Or for a VIP day out, the private cabanas on the sun deck are the place to book for enjoying prime access to the pool As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar. As diner turns to dancing, pulsing DJ sets, live acts, and master mixology dictate the tempo, with the Bâoli’s new speakeasy the places to see and be seen after-dark.

Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian influences, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. Highlights will include dishes from the land, sea, and earth grilled on the robata, creative sushi and maki rolls, and sweet treats like a sesame and dark chocolate fondant; or the Ispahan rose milk cake with matcha and white chocolate.

And further adding to the haute, high-fashion feel of Bâoli Dubai, the chic beach club teams up with Prada for two retail spaces: the first a boutique at the entrance, a second located in the lush Baoli gardens, where the Italian fashion houses latest collections will be available to shop.

When it opens later this month, Baoli will join several exciting new openings at J1 Beach, formerly La Mer. Already open spots include St Tropez’ Gigi Rigolatto; Tulum-born Gitano; and new private members beach house, Chouchou.

Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach, opening November 21. Tel: (0)4 558 6381. @baoli.dubai

