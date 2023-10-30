Riviera-inspired living in Jumeirah 1…

New neighbourhoods in Dubai are pretty common, with areas of the city continually being developed into alluring spaces to work and live. Among them, is La Mer, a sort of uneven horseshoe-shaped development, which is home to several different elements: La Mer South, La Mer North, La Mer Beach, Sur La Mer and Port De La Mer.

Still up-and-coming, Port De La Mer is one of the residential-focused developments, with European-style apartment blocks with breezy sea views dotted across the top of the larger side of the horseshoe.

But alongside residential, it’s also home to a private beach and several new and soon-to-open amenities. Here’s your guide to Port De La Mer.

Where is Port De La Mer?

Port De La Mer is located at the top of the longer La Mer island, a residentially-driven development that’s inspired by chic Mediterranean port towns. Past the rainbow-hued townhouses of Sur La Mer, Port De La Mer is a string of residential buildings that encase a pretty, 19-berth marina, plus a top stretch of private beach that’s still yet to be developed.

What’s already open?

Géant Express

Pick up some last-minute groceries or household essentials at this express site of the renowned grocery store. It’s conveniently located for residents in the heart of the development.

Jazz Lounge Spa

One for the guys, a new branch of Jazz Lounge Spa is already inviting guys to get a fresh trim, beard cut or facial at their new space in Port De La Mer.

What’s still to come?

Gran Melia La Mer

Set to open at the end of 2025, the luxurious hotel will be the group’s first beach resort, sitting on the seafront of Dubai’s new Port de La Mer island. Gran Melia Dubai will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by MOMA International, the facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars.

Zuma Beachouse

Get ready to enjoy sun-soaked days at Zuma Beachhouse, a seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, which will open within Port De La Mer in 2025, within the Gran Melia. Inside, guests can look forward to a string of elevated experiences with a Zuma touch. A stretching swimming pool and 140-metre private beach will be the perfect place to soak up the sun on plush day beds, while the lounge and bar will serve as a stunning spot for catching up with friends in a show-stopping setting.

Osterio Funkcoolio

The culinary mastermind behind top restaurants including Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, 11 Woodfire and Abu Dhabi’s Otoro, chef Akmal Anuar will open a 30-seater Italian restaurant later this year. The new restaurant will be called Osteria Funkcoolio, and will sit pretty on the waterfront of the Port De La Mer marina. The new Port De La Mer eatery will instead serve ‘innovative Itameshi creations,’ which the chef describes as a collision of Italian cuisine and the best of Japanese Kyoto ingredients. So, we can’t wait to see what this menu looks like.

Ecomind Gastro Botanical Experience

In a pretty square by the marina, visitors to Port De La Mer will soon be able to perch-up with their pooches at a new pet-friendly, plant-based cafe and a concept store. Eco Mind’s aesthetically pleasing design provides the backdrop for a new vegan cafe that serves nourishing dishes and freshly baked goods. brewed coffee.

Eka Mai Yoga

Set to open very soon at the bottom of La Cote building 4, Eka Mai is self-described as the ‘first Kundalini Yoga studio in the UAE,’ and serves as the sister venue to Ecomind. The signature Kundalini yoga involves chanting, singing, breathing exercises, and repetitive poses, but the studio also offers kids yoga, meditation, art therapy, and sound and vibration therapy, all in a positive, relaxing and safe space.

Tips and Toes

The beloved beauty brand with branches all over the city will soon open its doors at Port De La Mer, in the pretty square that also houses a pharmacy, yoga studio, and Ecomind Gastro Botanical Experience. Like with the string of venues located all over the city, guests at Tips and Toes can look forward to pampering for their hair, nails and face, with a wide range of treatments to cater to all of your beauty needs.

What else is in the area?

As you head back towards the mainland from Port De La Mer, Sur La Mer is a residential development that then leads to a boutique Hyatt Centric hotel. From there, you’re right on the beachfront of La Mer. This stretch of sand is still home to a public beach, although the area around it – La Mer North and La Mer Central – is set to be redeveloped.

La Mer South is now being transformed into J1 Beach, where 10 restaurants and 3 beach clubs of international pedigree are set to welcome diners from early in 2024.

Images: Merex