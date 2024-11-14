Beach please…

Summer is almost out (we’re the positive type), and while beach club season is almost never out in the UAE capital, you’ll want to read up and start making plans. Here’s a nifty roundup of 10 great beach clubs in Abu Dhabi.

Restaurant? Check. Beach club? Check. Poolside bar? Check. If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL checks so many boxes, and the glittering casual luxury concept will also have you enjoying a jaw-dropping view at Abu Dhabi’s most scenic lifestyle locations.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Cafe del Mar

One of Yas Bay’s finest, Cafe del Mar is one beach club that’s constantly on your list when you live in or visit Abu Dhabi. With Ibiza vibes and endless seaside views complemented by great seafood picks, make sure to drop anchor here when you’re exploring the best beach clubs in the UAE capital.

Cafe del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Ilios

While this one is just about to open its doors on the sidelines of the much-anticipated Surf Abu Dhabi, it looks stunning. Inspired by the ‘joie de vivre’ mindset of Greece, Ilios Beach Club will be your one-stop destination for poolside parties and flavourful dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, when you’re on Hudayriyat. Inclusive of a lounge and private pool, its menu focuses on seafood options, pasta picks and premium meat cuts you can enjoy while lounging about on their expansive indoor and outdoor area, with stunning sunset views complementing your experience. Read more here.

@_iliosbeachclub

Saadiyat Beach Club

Are gorgeous turquoise waters and wonderful white sand what come to mind when you think of Saadiyat Island? We thought so. Saadiyat Beach Club takes the noise to the next level with exciting entertainment and pretty parties for when you want to have an outdoor bash to remember. Enjoy shoreside views alongside a 9-kilometre stretch of beach and simple luxury at their lovely food and beverage outlets, including Safina, De La Costa, and Cabana 9.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8:00am to 7:30pm daily, Dhs195 Mon to Thurs, Dhs295 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0) 2 656 3501, @saadiyatbeachclub

Fahid Beach Club

Fahid Beach Club has arrived in the capital to supercharge the local circuit, and the boho-luxe pop-up on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island is yours to enjoy for a full six months, so you can get the best of the cooler weather. Open every Friday and Saturday from midday, this child-friendly, pet-friendly venue is brought to you by the minds behind Yas Bay’s Barbossa, with reservations available for families with children until 6pm, while pets are allowed at beach tables and sunbeds until 7pm. You have to check this one out.

Fahid Beach Club, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Fri and Sat, from Dhs150, fully redeemable. @fahidbcbybarbossa

Nation Riviera Beach Club

Make a splash at The Nation Riviera Beach Club at The St Regis Abu Dhabi. This stunning spot features plenty of spaces to relax and have a good time, including a 200-metre private beach, a temperature-controlled pool dotted with cabanas and loungers, a swim-up bar, a jacuzzi, kids’ club, and even non-motorised water sports. There’s sporting activities like volleyball and football too, plus a gym, sauna and steam room accessible to day pass guests.

Nation Riviera Beach Club, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, 10am to 9pm daily, from Dhs160 weekdays, from Dhs400 weekends. Tel: (0)2 694 4780. @stregisabudhabi

West Bay Beach Club

Over a whopping 12,000 sq.ft, Abu Dhabi’s West Bay Beach Club has everything you and the family might want with swimming pools, children’s play areas, water sports and elaborate fitness facilities making for the ideal daycation, staycation and anything in between. At the Western end of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, you can also enjoy a great weekend brunch.

West Bay Beach Club, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dhs200 Mon to Fri, Dhs250 Sat and Sun. Tel: (0) 2 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Bayshore Beach Club

One of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and best -known hospitality brands, the InterContinental Abu Dhabi houses the Bayshore Beach Club, calm vibes setting the backdrop for a 300-metre-long sand beach, pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi and a spa. The fitness-inclined will not be disappointed either, with a fully-equipped gym and tennis courts to sweat it out at.

Bayshore Beach Club, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0) 2 666 6888, @thebayshorebeachclubad

Emirates Palace Beach Club

Luxury is your best friend at the Emirates Palace Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. Fitness centres, swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, and watersports are there for the taking as you enjoy your time at this stunning beach resort in the capital.

Emirates Palace Beach Club, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Dhs400 weekdays, Dhs450 weekends. Tel: (0) 2 690 7311, @mo_emiratespalace

Al Maya Island Resort

We’ve talked some about beautiful islands in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maya is no different. Like some of other shining stars on Abu Dhabi’s beach club circuit, this one is accessible via a ten-minute beach ride, and also packs in fun and adventure activities including kayaking and kitesurfing. Your customary beach club pool awaits for both adults and children, and you can get your tan going with comfortable sun beds. Al Maya’s in-house restaurant also serves up a great menu, with specialities like seafood, meats and salads to enjoy.

Al Maya Island Resort, Al Maya Island, Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 8:00pm weekdays, 10:00am to 9:30 weekends, Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun, Tel: (0)2 667 7777, @almayaisland

Yas Beach Club

Yas Island’s only private beach is a relaxed spot amid some of the most scenic surroundings in the emirate. It’s no news to us (or you) that Yas Island is home to a host of exciting adventure, sport and leisure activities, and they’re only steps away from Yas Beach. You won’t be disappointed on your pursuit of private chalets, beach restaurants and everything that constitutes the whole shebang. Come by with your fellow fun-lovers and fall in love with the sun, sea, sand and more.

Yas Beach Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 7:30pm Sun to Fri, 10:00am to 9:00pm, Dhs50 weekdays, Dhs100 weekend. Tel: (0)56 242 0435, @yasbeach