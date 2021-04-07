The newest addition to Hatta’s glamping experience is here…

Dubai Holding has just announced the launch of Hatta Dome Park – an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations.

The resort will open its doors to the public tomorrow on Thursday, April 8, 2021 making it a perfect spot to head to if you’re looking for a new and exciting spot to check into during the upcoming weekend.

The expansion is as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who is keen on expanding Hatta’s hospitality and leisure offering.

The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and is a great spot for both families and friends alike.

The tents come with a full range of amenities such as free wireless internet, a mini-fridge, television and more and are designed to accommodate two adults and two children. They also come with their own private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space that allows for comfortable gathering.

The dome park is located a short walk away from Hatta Wadi Hub and guests will be able to enjoy an assortment of exciting activities from mountain bike coaching and rentals to downhill mountain carting, trampoline jumping, ziplining, wall climbing, slingshot and paragliding.

Additionally, guests can savour a variety of food and beverage options from the mixed-cuisine food trucks. There’s an onsite coffee shop, too.

Joel Russo, Chief Hospitality Asset Management Officer at Dubai Holding commented that Hatta Dome Park is an excellent addition to Hatta Resorts that includes Hatta Damani Lodges and Hatta Sedr Trailers, and Wadi Hub. He added that since opening to the public in 2018, the spots have welcomed more than 500,000 visitors to date.

The next phase of Hatta’s journey includes the development of Hatta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the local culture and creative community through a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. The development is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that aims to overhaul the emirate’s landscape, significantly increasing community, economic and recreational areas as well as nature reserves over the next 20 years.

For more information, head to visithatta.com

