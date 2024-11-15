Let’s get loud…

Dubai, the weekend is here, and with it comes a whole host of events to hit up. From the next installment of the Ushuaia Dubai Harbour experience, to big rappers and house music events, these are the city’s biggest nights out this weekend.

Friday November 15

Fredo at Blu Dubai

A frequent flier to DXB, Fredo will be taking on Club Blu for one night only this Friday. If you aren’t familiar with this UK star, he is a major name in the grime world. He has worked alongside another legend, Dave to produce tracks such as Funky Friday and All I Ever Wanted. In his own right he has brought to us hits such as I’m Back, Dave Flow, and Netflix & Chill.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, 10pm, Nov 15, door policy appiles. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Saturday November 16

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Wiz Khalifa is responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again, and he’s returning to Dubai this weekend. Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss. Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up Golden Circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs199, coca-cola-arena.com

Martin Garrix at Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix is returning to Atlantis The Palm this weekend. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high energy to an unforgettable open-air gig. Tickets start from Dhs175.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on Nov 16, tickets from Dhs175, @atlantisthepalm

Adriatique present X at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition, and they are heading to Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience this Saturday. Tickets start from Dhs300.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs300. @ushuaiadubai

All Day I Dream at Bohemia

Lee Burridge first created All Day I Dream on a Brooklyn rooftop over a decade ago, and since then, the event has come to Dubai venues many times. This weekend, All Day I Dream brings its melancholic house and techno sound and etheral visuals to Bohemia at Beach by FIVE, with headline sets from the main man Lee Burridge, as well as Matthew Dekay, Lost Desert and Bai. Tickets are Dhs150 for ladies with two drinks, and Dhs250 for gents including three drinks

Bohemia, Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 5pm, Nov 16, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs300 gents. @bohemiabyfive

A$AP Ferg at Sky2.0

What’s On Nightlife Award-winning super club Sky2.0 is bringing one of rap’s biggest names to the city this weekend, with a headline performance from A$AP Ferg this Saturday. New York native Ferg is probably best known for his massive hit Plain Jane (featuring Nicki Minaj) which features the rapper dropping some bars (OK, words) in Arabic. Wonder if he’ll drop that on the night? We can only say inshallah. Door policy applies.

Sky2.0 presents A$AP Ferg, Dubai Design District, 11pm onward, Nov 16. @sky2.0dubai

Project 174 at P7 Arena, Media One

Project 174 returns to P7 Arena, Media One, this Saturday November 16, 2024, for this is the biggest drum and bass event the UAE has ever seen. Headlining this year’s lineup is none other than Goldie, the iconic godfather of drum and bass. The English music producer and DJ is known for his pioneering role as a musician in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass and breakbeat hardcore scenes and will be taking to the deck to bring his A-game, but not before the ultimate pre-party takeover from 8pm to 10pm, hosted by Emirates DNB presents Bassworx x Signal x Unity, Dubai’s top DnB crews and soundtracked by Woodle, Cruz & Slater.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, 8pm, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs165. @projecteventsdxb

DHB at Be Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DHB (@deephousebible)

Be Beach has fast become one of the best spots in the city for daytime tan-topping, with its gorgeous infinity pool and rustic-luxe vibe. But it’s also becoming quite the place to party, and its Saturday nights host a regular rotation of international DJs and events. Up this week, Deep House Bible takes over, an event series that brings immersive experiences to beautiful locations around the world with art, music and production colliding. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, 7pm, Nov 16, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. platinumlist.net