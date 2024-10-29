The biggest concerts and gigs in the UAE for New Year's Eve 2024

The countdown is on…

If you’re wondering where to spend New Year’s Eve in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, then there are some huge parties happening across town. From big gigs from international DJs and stalwart singers ringing in 2025 with their sensational vocals, here are all the big concerts and gigs happening across the UAE this New Year’s Eve.

Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis

Welcome 2025 with a party in the desert as Tomorrowland presents Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis. The Dubai desert pool club from renowned party people Tomorrowland will see a headline set from Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies, the man behind hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now. The final gig of the year will also see support from Italian duo and Terra Solis favourites, Agents of Time. General admission tickets are Dhs150 in the first wave.

Lost Frequencies, Terra Solis, Al Qudra Road, 8pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net

Gipsy Kings at Tang

New restaurant Tang isn’t just promising Burj Khalifa views this New Year’s Eve, they’re also set to deliver an incredible performance from Gipsy Kings by André Reyes. Guests will enjoy a Grammy award-winning performance as they ring in 2025 in style, with rhythms like Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba. Located at Palace Downtown, guests can look forward to an array of show-stopping entertainment, breathtaking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views, as well as cutting-edge Asian cuisine. Tickets are priced from Dhs3,000.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @tang_waterfront

Mathame Presents NEO at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes.

Mathame presents NEO, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, 6pm, Dec 31, from Dhs195. platinumlist.net

Lionel Richie at Atlantis, The Palm

Oh, what a feeling! Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party. The legendary funk, soul, and R&B singer, whose four-time Grammy Award-winning hits include Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, is sure to have the entire crowd singing along. Starting from 6pm, guests will enjoy canapés, free-flowing Champagne, a live 30-piece band, roaming entertainment, and a delicious buffet featuring lobster, caviar, sushi, and handcrafted desserts. As always, expect a dazzling firework display to light up the skies over the Palm Jumeirah, spanning from Atlantis The Palm to Atlantis The Royal, as you dance the night away. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free.

Lionel Richie, Atlantis, The Palm, 6pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs6,500. dubai.platinumlist.net

Andrea Bocelli at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

World renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be taking the stage at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi to host the send off of the year. The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail at the Grand Dome followed by an exquisite dinner, for which you can choose from many a concept in the property – Italian at Talea and Japanese at Strawfire by Ross Shonhan. Headlining the New Year’s Eve celebration, Bocelli will regale concert goers against the serene backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and the glittering skyline of the capital. His timeless melodies and classic songs will all be performed outdoors on the Palace Terrace. This will be followed by a dazzling display of fireworks lighting up the skies over the Corniche and an exclusive after-party well into the early hours. The full New Year’s Eve package is inclusive of a stay, dinner, concert and after party, priced from Dhs13,750. Packages without accommodation start at Dhs4,000.

Andrea Bocelli, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, from Dhs4,000. @mo_emiratespalace

Joel Corry at Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve beach bashes are the stuff of legend, and this year is no exception. Closing out the show on December 31 will be none other than Joel Corry, a regular on the UK festival circuit, and the high-energy Brit DJ behind hits like Head and Heart, Bed, Lonely and Out Out. You can expect all this and more from Corry and a string of still-to-be-announced headliners at Zero Gravity this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs199 for the early bird tickets, so snap yours up now to enjoy one of the best value New Year’s Eve parties in the city. Prefer to go VIP? There’s an all-inclusive food and drinks package from 7pm to 1am for Dhs999. Both tickets are available now via platinumlist.net.

Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, near Sky Dive Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs199. @zerogravitydubai

Nicky Romero at Barasti Beach

Loud and proud Barasti Beach has been serving up epic parties for as long as many of us have been in Dubai. And they’ll be ringing in 2025 with a massive extravaganza on the sand as Nicky Romero headlines New Year’s Eve 2024. Turning the shores of Al Sufouh into one big dancefloor, Romero will be bringing his viral anthems Toulouse and I Could Be The One to Dubai, supported by Barasti residents CN Williams, Tom Higham and Ro Nunez. It’ll come with fire dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and belly dancers, as well as laserlight shows in the build up to the big fireworks displays that take place across the city. Early bird tickets are available now, priced from Dhs129, while VIP tables start from Dhs4,000.

Nicky Romero, Barasti Beach Bar,Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs129. dubai.platinumlist.net

Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William at Rixos Premium Dubai

The year, Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting a whole list of incredible DJs and performances that will have you ringing in the New Year in a magical fashion. Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William will all be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish. Starting from 9pm on December 31 the New Year celebrations will feature gourmet bites, free-flowing drinks, and show-stopping entertainment. General admission is priced at Dhs3,000, while VIP options, complete with lounge seating, start from Dhs8,000.