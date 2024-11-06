November, in workshops…

This is your sign to put yourself out there – October is the month of growth, of readying yourself for the season and the new year to come. This month, there’s loads of fun workshops you can try your hand at to get out and do something new and fun. Japanese crafts, DJing, art, Italian food and more – take your pick!

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, in collaboration with the House of Suntory, has a month-long celebration of Japanese spirits and culture, with a whole month of workshops set up. Experience the best of Japanese crafts and culture with these masterclasses, with each session offering an immersive experience. Try calligraphy with Haku vodka today, Japanese tea with Habiki whiskey on November 11, Ikebana with Roku gin on November 20 and ice carving with Toki whiskey on November 25.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, throughout Nov, 8pm to 10pm, @honeycombhifi

Lacoste Pop-Up at Alserkal Avenue

This one-of-a-kind, limited time tennis pop-up at Alserkal Avenue is hosting not only tennis sessions and yoga classes but also a flower workshop in collaboration with MARIA GERMAN and a tote bag workshop in collaboration with IRMA ART WORKSHOP. Both will take place on Friday, November 15 – don’t miss out.

Lacoste Pop-Up, Alserkal Avenue, Nov 15, Fri, 6pm to 7pm, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, @alserkalavenue

DIFC Art Nights

DIFC Art Nights runs for nine days from Thursday, November 7 to 15, and it’s quite a special edition as it commemorates the 20th anniversary of DIFC. Along with public art displays (from local and international artists), exclusive panel talks, art performances, live art installations and musical entertainment, get stuck in fun workshops by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children at Gate Village from 5-9pm. The workshops will include introductions to pottery on wheel, painting on ceramics, linocut and typography. Additionally, DIFC in collaboration with The Happy Box, will present the “20 Forms of Art” workshops, featuring abstract art, mosaic art, Islamic art, origami, quilling, sculpture and watercolor among others.

DIFC Art Nights, Nov 7 to 15, @difc

Start From Scratch at Soho Garden

Ladies – if you’ve ever wanted to learn how to DJ, this is your chance.You can choose from 4 free Start From Scratch workshops to be held at Soho Garden in collaboration with Little Pink Book, a platform for women in music, and local DJ school Dubai Sound Academy. This is a chance for you to get hands-on with the latest DJ gear and learn the basics of mixing music.

Start From Scratch, Soho Garden, Nov 2 and 3, 11am to 2pm, 3pm to 6pm, @pioneerdjglobal

Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals and this month we have one weekend of November 9th and 10th, priced at Dhs210 per workshop.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Sat and Sun, Nov 9, 10.30am to 11.45am, Nov 10, 11am to 12.15pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

Vertical Design

The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class, Nov 7 to 29, verticaldesigndxb.com

Polline

Get hands on with pasta making at this quaint little Italian, where they’ll take you from the A to Z of pasta making. The homegrown concept is focused on sustainability and community and these communal classes are the perfect activity to do with your friends.

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 328 8930. @pollinedxb

The Makers Society

Looking to learn some woodworking? This spot offers not just beginners classes, but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking. You’ll be provided all the materials and for the one hour class at Dhs150. Class takes place on Saturdays at 3pm.

The Makers Society, Ras Al Khor, 3pm, Sat in Oct, Tel: (0) 4 329 5478, @dubaimakerssociety

Cucina

Cucina has launched all-new interactive cooking classes. Get ready to learn from the restaurant’s expert chefs and be guided through traditional Italian techniques, such as making focaccia and crafting fresh pesto. Each session includes a welcome glass of Prosecco, followed by hands-on culinary instruction, finally you can of course eat and enjoy the dishes they’ve created.

Cucina, The Palm, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 666 1408, @cucinathepalm

