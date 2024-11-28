Nobody said it was easy…

If you tried your best but you didn’t succeed in getting Coldplay: Music of the Spheres tickets the first time around, we will try to fix that.

Selling out in a frantic flurry of refresh button bashing, the Abu Dhabi Coldplay concerts were almost certainly the UAE’s hottest ticket of the year (although the gigs are actually in January 2025). It was a classic case of demand exceeding supply – for the British band famed for epic live performances, and ministering mass ‘Fix You’ moments to teary-eyed stadium crowds.

The ticket sales were so successful in fact that the organisers had to put on extra dates. They sold out just as quickly. But not every teardrop has to be a waterfall. There’s still one (probably) final way fans can get hold of tickets.

Don’t Panic, but you will need to be quick. If history is the best indicator of the future, these will probably sell out faster than the Speed of Sound too.

Closing walls and ticking clocks

It’s by booking a staycation package with select Abu Dhabi hotels. Prices for the Coldplay-and-stay deals start at Dhs2,795 for two adults, a two-night stay with breakfast, and two concert tickets for either January 9 or 14, 2025.

You can upgrade to premium seating with Category 4 ticket packages starting at Dhs3,015 for two. Or if you prefer super fancy shortfront accommodation, Coldplay packages on Saadiyat’s stunning range of five-star hotels are priced from Dhs4,689.

Bookings must be made on yasisland.com or saadiyatisland.ae.

These links will gu-i-i-i-i-ide you (to the) home(page). Where they’ll try, to ticket you.

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Jan 9, 11, 12 and 14, 2025. infinity.coldplay.com