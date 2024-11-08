Sponsored: All-day breakfast to business lunch, sundowners, and unforgettable desserts…

If you ever need an escape from the city without the need of hopping on a flight, head on over to BohoX Restaurant.

The bohemian-inspired restaurant located in Downtown Dubai invites both food lovers and families alike to enjoy Bali vibes. And if you have a pet, you don’t have to leave it alone at home, as the restaurant’s outdoor terrace is pet-friendly.

No matter what time of day you visit, there will be something for your taste buds to enjoy. And if you’ve been a frequent visitor in the past, take note as the restaurant has some new menu items you have to try.

You can start your day off on the right foot here with a delightful breakfast menu. The good news? You don’t have to rush to make it to your morning reservation as the breakfast is available until 5pm. It features a variety of mouth-watering dishes, from a hearty meal to light bites.

Meeting a business partner in Downtown or just want a break from your desk? Head to BohoX for its business lunch. It’s available Monday to Friday, and you can indulge for just Dhs105 per person for two courses.

Heading here post work? As the sun sets, BohoX transforms into a cozy dinner spot great for couples, catching up with friends, or spending time with the whole family. And once again, we do mean the whole family, because remember, your furry ones are welcomed out on the outdoor terrace.

And for dessert fans, don’t pay a visit to BohoX without trying their Giant Dubai Chocolate. Not only is it a delicious sweet treat to end your dining treat, it will be an experience you won’t forget. And of course, feel free to share with your loved ones.

Book your spots on 052 103 2646 or send a message to the restaurant via the form on boho-x.com

BohoX Restaurant, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown, Tel: (0)52 103 2646, @thebohox

Images: BohoX Restaurant