All that’s good in the capital…

Dear reader, here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, November 11

Head to The Warehouse for Fiesta Monday

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town, with attractive offers pretty much every day of the week. On Mondays, there’s a whole Peruvian tapas menu with piscos, specifically, 2 tapas and 2 hours of unlimited beverages to take advantage of. Cozy, beautifully-lit and tucked away on AL Khaleej Al Arabi Street, this place is a must-try.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, ADNEC area, Mondays, Dhs180. Tel: (02) 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

An incredible izakaya beckons

Daikan on Yas Bay has just rolled out a new menu of delicacies exclusive to its Abu Dhabi location, and this is your chance to try out dishes such as the rich and flavourful chicken katsu and spicy and delectable pepper cheese bacon skewers. You also won’t want to miss the succulent angus short ribs, among other delights.

Daikan Izakaya, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

Tuesday, November 12

Celebrate the iconic Tomatini in the capital

Where? You guessed it – at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi. On November 12, celebrate your love for this terrific tomato-based cocktail that’s had ’em lining up. With French Riviera vibes, this perennial winner will serve up tomatini and tomatini-inspired dishes all week long – and that includes a tomatini/tomatiNO as soon as you show up.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, November 12, 5pm onwards. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi Wednesday, November 13

Get acquainted with top jewellery and watch brands

The 31st edition of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) is being held in the capital this week, from November 13 to 17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). With over 120 international brands from 20 countries being featured, there’s plenty to see and learn about here. There will also be international and Emirati design galleries to explore, plus networking platforms.

Halls 1 to 3, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, November 13 to 17. @jwsabudhabi

Thursday, November 14

Grab a business lunch at SOLE Ristorante

Discover traditional Italian dining within authentic surroundings at Conrad Abu Dhabi’s SOLE Ristorante. This 2-course meal is perfect for a mid-day break and is affordably priced, at one of the capital’s leading dining venues.

SOLE Ristorante, Conrad Abu Dhabi, Podium 1, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, weekdays noon to 3.30pm, Dhs140. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @sole.conradetihadtowers

Enjoy a great menu with a side of sunset views

Nalu Surf Club is all set to host you in a casual yet sophisticated setting, with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar, inspired by the Californian coast. The menu is a tale in itself, with picks like the huevos rancheros, Thai crab omelette and Egg Royal, and for lunch and dinner options such as the lobster Catalan and Tataki will immerse you in a world of flavours you didn’t know existed.

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_surfclub

Also, would you like a new iPhone?

Bawabat Al Sharq is giving you the chance to win yourself the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. All you need to do is spend a minimum of Dhs50 at any cafe or restaurant in the mall, and until November 20, you’ll be entered into a draw every Monday. There’s a ton of great shopping, entertainment and dining options at this great spot in Bani Yas, so head over and enjoy all of that, plus the chance to win yourself the new iPhone.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bani Yas East, Abu Dhabi, until November 20. Tel: (0)2 503 1400. @bawabatalsharqmall