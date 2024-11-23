Sponsored: Spend 48 hours in Riyadh with Fairmont…

If you’re looking to tick a vibrant new destination off your bucket list before the end of 2024, a one-hour flight takes you to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This dynamic and fascinating city has many draws for both business and leisure travellers, and in the six months of Riyadh Season, running from October 2024 to March 2025, there’s endless pop-ups, experiences and exhibitions to cover.

Over a weekend, you can easily tick off the best bits of the city, and on 48 hours in Riyadh, Fairmont Hotel Riyadh is the perfect place to base yourself to discover the city’s crowning features and vibrant attractions. And best of all, there’s a complimentary breakfast at the generous 365 buffet, and 15 per cent off stays for UAE residents right now, with room rates priced from SAR1,500.

Plus, you’ll get a SAR400 dining credit to redeem at one of the hotel’s signature dining experiences, either newly opened Italian Che Figata, or acclaimed chef Nicolas Isnard’s upscale steakhouse, House of Grill.

Situated a 10-minute drive away from Riyadh International Airport, the hotel offers the perfect blend of comfort and luxury. Twinkling lights, water features and angular art pieces make the hotel’s communal spaces feel as much like art galleries as they do hotel facilities. The marble, brass, glass elements all create a modern feel that makes this one of the best hotels in Riyadh for contemporary luxury.

On site, there’s much to enjoy. Start your day by fuelling up on exotic fruits and freshly baked pastries at the continental buffet at 365 Restaurant, or head to the hot section, where eggs can be made to order.

Spend the day exploring Riyadh’s major attractions, conveniently located near the hotel; embarking on some retail therapy; or simply retreat to the Fairmont Spa. Here, the spa facilities are among the very best in the city. The indoor swimming pool, bathed in natural light from triple height windows, is an instantly relaxing spot whether you just want to bliss out on the surrounding day beds or get your lengths in with a dip in the temperature-controlled pool. There’s an open-all-hours fitness facility for both men and women, as well as separate spa facilities including steam and sauna for when you’re in need of a little ‘me’ time.

Then when it’s time for dinner House of Grill by Michel-lauded chef Nicolas Isnard is a sophisticated grill where the finest cuts of meat and seafood await.

Or there’s also newly opened Che Figata, an invitation to be transported to cosy, family-run Italian trattorias, where Fairmont’s personalised service and Italy’s most beloved flavours collide.

