Find all things Lacoste, for three days only…

Lacoste is all set to take over Alserkal Avenue for a limited time only, and this pop-up is coming complete with a tennis court and everything. For three days only from November 15 to 17, this event is open for all to come and honour the new women silhouette and the evolution of the women collection.

In addition to all the cool, engaging activities at the pop-up, the tennis court is at the heart of the takeover. The Lacoste Tennis Court is a symbol of the sporty and chic legacy of the brand, combining sport and style. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newbie just looking to step onto the court, dedicated coaches will be present to help you with free one-on-one sessions.

The other exciting space is the Lacoste Cafe offering guests a curated menu by Le Guepard. Sample refreshing drinks and nourishing bites crafted specifically for the occasion – this is the space to relax, refuel, and soak in the full Lacoste experience.

Fun activations include energizing Lacoste yoga sessions on November 15 and 16 from 9am to 9.50am to tie the whole active experience together. There will also be a flower workshop in collaboration with MARIA GERMAN and a tote bag workshop in collaboration with IRMA ART WORKSHOP, taking place on Friday, November 15.

What’s super exciting is you can take a journey through the years with Lacoste, exploring an exclusive exhibition of Lacoste archive pieces, spanning from the 1980s to 2024. This curated collection, put together for just this event is a glimpse into the brand’s iconic history in fashion.

The takeover and the exhibition are all meant to highlight and give a tribute to the legacy of Lacoste and the heritage and impact the name has had on sports, fashion and it’s fusion, as well as its continued connection with tennis. Attendees will get to follow the journey of founder René Lacoste and discover the evolution of the brand’s women’s collection. Reserve your spot here.

The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Nov 15 to 17, 9am to 9pm, @alserkalavenue

Images: Supplied/Socials