Did someone say White Friday?

I think we heard our wallets crying, but it’s okay, because where there is a sale, there must be shopping. And what better time to do that than these ongoing White Friday sales. Friday is over, but some sales are still active – the gifts that keep on giving. As payday rolls around, these are some of the sales to look into for your festive shopping.

White Friday on Amazon

Amazon is the one-stop shop for literally everything ever and the White Friday Sale is bigger and better this year, offering incredible deals of up to 70 per cent off, running until November 30. Shop for everyday essentials stocking up, to electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, grocery, Amazon Devices, as well as products from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store.

Expedia

If you’re looking to get those sweet, sweet travel deals, this sale is the one for you. The biggest sale of the year includes discounts on hotels in location favourites for UAE travellers and unlocking additional discounts off hotel stays — bringing total savings to 30 per cent or more. The sale runs until next week on December 4, and deals are valid for a whole year – for travel until December 15, 2025. Now that is a sale.

Namshi

If you’re looking for beauty, fashion and that whole shebang, Namshi has their Black November sale until November 30. Enjoy up to 90 per cent off top fashion, beauty, and home brands. Expect flash deals, insane price drops, a LIVE shopping show, discounts at checkout and incredible gifts with purchases. There’s loads of amazing things to be won, including the Ultimate Beauty Box worth Dhs1,700.

Noon

The Noon Yellow Friday sale will run till November 30. This is your time to go crazy. Shop for everyday essentials stocking up, to electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, grocery, electronics and everything in between at the craziest sale of the year. If you’re shopping bulk for festive or just because, this is where you go.

Ounass

The Ounass Cyber Sale is still running, and while we’re not sure till when it’ll run, we advise you to go and start adding things to your cart right now lest you miss this incredible time. Ounass is the marketplace for all things luxury fashion and with this sale, they’re all at incredible prices that won’t come again. All your designer favourites, but more affordable and so worth it.

