The unforgettable festival is just around the corner…

The Emirates Dubai 7s is finally here – and as we gear up for our favourite weekend of the year, we’re here to help you with those last-minute logistics. Taking place from Friday November 29 until Sunday December 1, there’s mega music headliners in the form of Stormzy and the Sugababes; epic sporting action from great athletes in rugby, cricket and netball; and family-friendly fun aplenty.

And getting to the event, which takes over the Sevens Stadium each year, has never been easier. Whether you’re driving, cabbing or carpooling with your mates in all your festival best, there’s endless options to get you there.

Driving

We’re happy to report that driving to the Sevens is far easier than that Sheikh Zayed Road gridlock you sit in after a day at work, with all key areas of the city getting you to the stadium in under 35 minutes. From DXB, Business Bay or Motor City, it’s a 28 minute drive. From Jebel Ali, it’s a nifty 27 minutes, and from the marina, you’ll be pitching up at the Sevens Stadium in 35 minutes. There’s ample parking on site for 15,000 cars once you get there, and if you choose to Zofeur home, there’s 10 per cent off with the code ED7 (max discount Dhs15).

By taxi

If you’re taking a taxi, then you can get up to 30 per cent off (max discount Dhs30) four rides to and from the Sevens Stadium with the code Dubai 7s when you book either a Comfort, Executive or Max Careem.

On the return journey, a dedicated taxi rank of RTA taxis will also be waiting to take you home. Access it by exiting through the main exit and turning right under the arch. Look out for signs saying ‘TAXI’

Free shuttle bus

To get you out of the Sevens and keep the party going that little bit longer, free shuttle buses will run from the stadium to locations across the city each evening from 7pm until 2am.

The buses will run every 15 minutes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and you can pick it up at a dedicated bus stop out of the main exit and turn left under the arch. Keep an eye out for the ‘FREE BUS’ signs.

The shuttle buses will drop-off at the following locations:

1. DMCC Metro (JLT)

2. Sports City

3. Studio City

4. Financial Centre Metro (DIFC)

5. Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Still not got your tickets?

General access tickets cost Dhs425 for Saturday or Sunday, or Dhs550 for a weekend-long pass. Weekend reserved seating starts at Dhs605. Sunroom Hospitality passes cost Dhs1,925.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. emiratesdubai7s.com