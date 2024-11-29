Sponsored: Some thrilling sporting action is racing into the UAE capital…

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes over Yas Island for four days of unforgettable racing action from Thursday December 5 to Sunday December 8. But as a prelude to the F1, there’s another gripping event for motorsport mad fans in the UAE to look forward to: the FIM World Supercross Championship, also known as WSX.

The gripping adrenaline-fuelled extravaganza returns to the UAE capital for a second edition on December 4, 2024, at the Etihad Arena, and tickets are selling fast. Tickets are priced from Dhs95.

What’s On?

You’ll be able to witness the best talent on two wheels, delivering all the off-road motorcycle racing thrills when the Etihad Arena transforms into a dirt-track to host these high-flying daredevils. Last November’s remarkable show of supreme skill and electrifying excitement just might be topped this time around, with the season finale in 2024 promising even more action, with 28 riders vying for two championship titles. You’ll be able to witness a high-octane spectacle with both the WSX and SX2 champions being crowned on the day, and tickets will also let you meet the riders and enjoy a pit lane walk, available as an add on.

Crash course (or not) …

If you’re wondering what Supercross is all about, here we go: it’s a show of motorsport blended with death-defying stunts, roaring engines and an adrenaline-fuelled world of extreme athleticism. Contrary to a rider on the street, these stuntmen rarely take the saddle on their mean machines, and perform stunt after stunt to captivate audiences with a stunning blend of precision, athleticism, and showmanship. The sport has traversed the planet in recent years, both in terms of events staged as well as the talent it has attracted. Riders from around the world bring their signature styles, skill levels and personalities to the dirt, contributing to the global appeal of supercross.

Brilliant benefits

All ticket holders will also get to enjoy more thrilling motorsport fun, with Super Thursday access the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit also included.

That also means general admission to Thursday’s after-race concert, where Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou will headline at Etihad Park.

FIM World Supercross Championships, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae