Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and his Opium collective, comprising Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will take the stage at Wireless 2024 in Abu Dhabi later this month, bringing you a new wave of rap inspired by Carti’s hometown music scene. He will replace previously-announced hitmaker SZA at the entertainment extravaganza at Etihad Park on Yas Island.

Initially expected to wow Abu Dhabi’s horde of music lovers in March, Wireless Festival 2024 was since pushed to November. The blockbuster music festival has become one of the capital’s and UAE’s most anticipated celebrations of global music talent, with the 2023 edition welcoming chart-busters such as Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert and more, who put out some brilliant beats in the hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats genres.