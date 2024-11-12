He will now lead all the stars coming to town… Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and his Opium collective, comprising Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will take the stage at Wireless 2024 in Abu Dhabi later this month, bringing you a new wave of rap inspired by Carti’s hometown music scene. He will replace previously-announced hitmaker SZA at the entertainment extravaganza at Etihad Park on Yas Island. Images: supplied Who else is coming to town? Some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today are also on their way, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat.

Wireless Festival 2024’s thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills. Fans of South Asian beats will be pleased to note Punjabi hit musician Karan Aujla will also be coming to town to wow his legion of dedicated fans.

In case you missed it… Initially expected to wow Abu Dhabi’s horde of music lovers in March, Wireless Festival 2024 was since pushed to November. The blockbuster music festival has become one of the capital’s and UAE’s most anticipated celebrations of global music talent, with the 2023 edition welcoming chart-busters such as Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert and more, who put out some brilliant beats in the hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats genres.

See you there.