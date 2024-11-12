He will now lead all the stars coming to town…
Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and his Opium collective, comprising Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will take the stage at Wireless 2024 in Abu Dhabi later this month, bringing you a new wave of rap inspired by Carti’s hometown music scene. He will replace previously-announced hitmaker SZA at the entertainment extravaganza at Etihad Park on Yas Island.
Who else is coming to town?
Some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today are also on their way, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat.
Wireless Festival 2024’s thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills. Fans of South Asian beats will be pleased to note Punjabi hit musician Karan Aujla will also be coming to town to wow his legion of dedicated fans.
Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs345. wirelessfestival.me
