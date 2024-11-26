A mosaic mural in Hatta – a stunning tribute to a lasting legacy…

Eid Al Etihad will be upon us soon, and in the lead up to it, a beautiful tribute has been unveiled in the mountains of Hatta.

The world’s largest mosaic artwork – the Zayed and Rashid Mural – takes up an imposing space on the slope of the Hatta Dam Waterfalls and pays respect to the legacy of the founding fathers of the UAE.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is the driving force behind this initiative, commissioning the largest mosaic installation in the world to honour the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrandDubai (@branddubai)



The launch comes as part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which celebrates national occasions of importance, starting from Flag Day on November 3 to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad on December 2 this year.

The incredible and monumental mural spans 2,198.7 square metres mural and recreates an endearing historical photograph of the founding fathers dating back to the time of the foundation of the UAE. This artwork replaces a mural on the Hatta Dam Water Falls that paid similar tributes to the UAE’s leaders.

The mosaic mural in Hatta, a public art project led by Russian artist Sergey Korbasov, is an intensive labour of love, and took over 100 local and international artisans hailing from around the globe over four months to handcraft the mosaic using 1.2 million individual pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrandDubai (@branddubai)

You might also like UAE confirms four-day weekend for Eid Al Etihad

To reflect the rugged natural beauty of the Hajar mountains, the mosaic incorporates natural materials from the Hatta region, including rocks and soil and the mosaic’s colour scheme is inspired by the traditional attire of the founding fathers.

As is all things with the UAE, the mural has already been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest mosaic artwork.

It forms part of the latest edition of the Dubai Street Museum, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to shine light on Dubai’s glittering cultural identity, history, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks across the emirate.

@branddubai

Images: Socials