You won't want to miss Zero Gravity's big birthday bash this weekend

It’s the original Dubai beach club for all-encompassing brunches of free-flowing food, drinks and fabulous entertainment, and to celebrate its 11th birthday, Zero Gravity is going all out this weekend.

Over the last decade and a bit, this Al Sufouh spot has become the ultimate destination for chilled-out ladies’ days, fun-filled beach brunches, and unmissable DJ sets on the sand, and it’s celebrating all that and more as it turns eleven this weekend.

Here’s what’s on the line-up for Zero Gravity’s birthday weekend.

Friday November 15 – Salut Brunch with Belters Only

Zero Gravity’s three-day birthday extravaganza begins on Friday with Salut Brunch, where doors open from 10am and a four-hour package of food and drink from 1pm to 5pm, plus pool and beach access is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. There’s a special rate of Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew. But the party doesn’t stop when brunch does. As the sun goes down the music goes up and Irish DJs Belters Only will take to the decks for an unforgettable sundowner set, spinning hits including their huge track, Make You Feel Good. There’s free entry from 5pm for couples, ladies and mixed groups

Saturday November 16 (Day) – Tropical Birthday Brunch

Then on Saturday, there’s two parties to choose from, with day and night options for party people. Saturday’s Tropical Brunch will be injected with a little birthday magic, and from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy free-flowing food and drink, party tunes from the resident DJ, and incredible entertainment for Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for gents.

Saturday November 16 (Night) – Full Moon Beach Party

At night, a neon-hued full moon party takes place from 8pm, so assemble your squad down on the sand and enjoy UV dancers, fire shows and dancing until the early hours under the stars. Entry is free for ladies, while guys pay Dhs100 including two drinks.