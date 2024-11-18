Sponsored: Views, sips, bites, and great vibes…

If you’re as excited as most of Dubai for the cooler weather, then you’re also planning out all of the top alfresco spots to visit to soak it all up. And we’re here to remind you (not that you probably need it) of the ultimate all-day hangout spot in JBR, Bla Bla.

Whether you’re visiting post-work or heading over on the weekend, The Rooftop at Bla Bla is a great place to enjoy the views at sundown. The stunning orange-tinged Dubai skies are sure to keep you enthralled as you enjoy sips from one of Bla Bla’s rooftop bars. It’s one of the best times to enjoy those uninterrupted views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

And in even better news? You can enjoy happy hour daily from 4pm to 8pm adding to your joy. Pair your carefully crafted sips with bites from the menu available at all the bars. There’s so much you can enjoy, from chicken wings to sushi, pizzas, and sandwiches. Want to share a meal with your loved ones? There are platters available for you to share with your mates.

To keep your evening entertaining well into the night, you can enjoy live music daily from 6.30pm. For those who want to further unwind, shisha is also available.

If you need a refresher, Bla Bla is home to 21 bars, each offering a unique concept, meaning you’ll always have a reason to return. You can discover the charm of Ireland right here in Dubai at Irish Bar, enjoy beers at The Garrison, get glammed up for an experience at Light Box, or enjoy laid-back vibes at Bla Bla’s newest bar, Bar 21.

Before you leave, don’t forget to check out the iconic Bla Bla slide.

Now that’s one way to make an exit…

Bla Bla, The Beach at JBR, Dubai, open daily 4pm to late. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Images: Supplied