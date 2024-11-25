Sponsored: Headline sets from Stormzy and the Sugababes, nail-biting sporting action, and epic family fun…

Experience the ultimate festival extravaganza at the Emirates Dubai 7s. Taking place from Friday November 29 until Sunday December 1, the three-day event is an action-packed spectacle with more thrilling sports action than ever, two global superstar headliners, and wonderful family fun.

Here’s your complete guide to Emirates Dubai 7s 2024.

It kicks off on Friday with free entry

Want to kickstart the weekend with a day full of rugby action and entertainment? On Friday, November 29, ticket holders with weekend passes get free entry. Watch local and invitational teams go head-to-head and dive into the excitement early. You’ll need to pre-register for free tickets for Friday here.

The rugby tournament is epic

While the entertainment may steal some attention, let’s not forget the heart of it all ­– the rugby. Dubai hosts the first leg of the HSBC SVNS 2025, featuring fierce competition from top teams who face each other for the first time since the summer Olympics in Paris, when record viewing numbers were glued to the rugby sevens.

On the women’s side, defending champs Australia, along with New Zealand, France, USA, Canada, Fiji, Ireland, Great Britain, Japan, Brazil, Spain, and China, will take the field. For the men, defending champs South Africa face off against Argentina, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, France, Fiji, Great Britain, USA, Spain, Uruguay, and Kenya. Even between the matches, there will be plenty of on-pitch entertainment on pitch 1, keeping fans entertained between tries. And of course, at the end of the final match, the Emirates flyover is an unmissable moment that brings the tournament to a close.

But that’s not all – local and touring clubs will compete in the Invitational Tournament, plus the crowd-favourite Invitational Netball Tournament returns. This year, there’s a renewed focus on cricket too, with the cricket zone providing thrilling competition as amateur teams from the UAE and wider Middle East clash in a unique Cricket 7s game format. Adding to the excitement, international professional cricket stars including Dinesh Karthik, Alex Hartley and Georgia Elwis will be joining the festivities and will lead exclusive cricket masterclasses for fans.

And don’t miss the functional fitness competition WODON3, and padel matches adding to the weekend’s excitement.

Headline sets from A-List stars will bring the noise

Pop trio Sugababes will kick off the two-night healdiners at this year’s festival, performing on the Rugby Rocks stage on Saturday November 30. After a huge day of sporting and festival fun, we can look forward to belting out Sugababes hits like Push the Button, Round Round and Too Lost In You.

Then on Sunday December 1, multi-award-winning grime legend Stormzy will bring the epic three-day festival to a close with all of his biggest hits. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots, Vossi Bop and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage.

The weekend entertainment line-up is further enhanced with a duo of international DJs. On Saturday, the Beats on 2 stage welcomes DJ and producer Nathan Dawe, bringing his sunshine-fuelled dancefloor fillers to the crowds. On Sunday, Beats on 2 welcomes the return of Artful Dodger, getting the crowd going with his high-energy sets before the final matches. They’ll be supported by local resident DJs including DJ Charlesy, DJ Swanahh and DJ Jevanni, plus classic rock-meets-RnB band, The Kicks.

The all-new VIP experience is Golden

Ready to take your 7s weekend to the next level? Check out the all-new Sunroom VIP area, introduced for 2024. This Golden Ticket grants you access to this exclusive space in the heart of the festival, complete with all-day gourmet food, free-flowing drinks from 11am to 8pm, VIP car park access, the best seats in the house on Pitch 1, and access to the VIP-only grandstand bar.

Fancy Dress is a 7s tradition

Dressing up for the Emirates Dubai 7s is practically a rite of passage. This year’s theme, “Festival,” encourages you to channel your inner Coachella vibes. From Elton John’s iconic glasses to vibrant, glitter-filled looks, unleash your creativity and show off your boldest festival attire.

Plenty to keep the kids entertained

The Emirates Dubai 7s is extremely family-friendly too, with three dedicated kids’ zones packed with fun activities. From inflatable battlefields to giant slides, and even rugby masterclasses, children of all ages can enjoy non-stop excitement between 9am and 7pm. And new this year, there will also be a movie screening, with beanbags and popcorn, from 6pm to 9pm.

Food, glorious food

This year’s Sevens will see the biggest variety of foodie options the festival has ever had. Classics like Papa Johns and Costa will be there, as well as fan-favourites Pickl, Mr Toads and Vietnamese Foodies.

A collab with Spinneys will see the supermarket bring The Kitchen by Spinneys to site too, serving up rotisserie chickens as well as Spinney’s popular salads, sandwiches and snacks.

Get your tickets now

General access tickets cost Dhs425 for Saturday or Sunday, or Dhs550 for a weekend-long pass. Weekend reserved seating starts at Dhs605. Sunroom Hospitality passes cost Dhs1,925.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. emiratesdubai7s.com