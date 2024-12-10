From sunrise yoga to sunset soirées…

As Dubai embraces the cooler months, the city comes alive with vibrant experiences catering to every mood and moment. Whether you’re in the mood for a peaceful yoga session set against stunning views, a festive stroll through a holiday market filled with cheer, or a night out at the city’s newest hotspots, filled with music, dinner, and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone this weekend, with no shortage of excitement to explore.

Here are 10 exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday December 27

Explore the festivities at Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Step into a winter wonderland at the Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market, where the festive spirit comes alive with twinkling lights, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Stroll through stalls offering unique gifts and treats, indulge in festive food, or enjoy activities like mini train rides, abra tours, and gingerbread decorating. The highlight? A dazzling 36-foot-tall Christmas tree adorned with holiday cheer. With free entry, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season with loved ones.

Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, running until December 31, Mon to Thu from 3pm, Fri to Sun from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @madinatjumeirah

Immerse yourself in art at ‘In Full Bloom’

Discover the beauty of nature through art at “In Full Bloom,” an exquisite exhibition showcasing six talented Dutch artists. Curated by Margriet Vollenberg, the display captures the vibrancy of flowers and foliage in contemporary mediums. Featuring works by Linda Nieuwstad, Olivier Teepe, and Jasper Udink ten Cate, the exhibition is set within the iconic Zaha Hadid-designed ME by Meliá Dubai, offering a feast for the senses.

ME by Meliá Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, until January 7, 2025. Free entry. Tel: (0)4 525 2500. @medubaihotel

Head out on an unforgettable desert escape with Noble Adventures

Escape the city and embark on a luxury desert adventure with Noble Adventures. From thrilling camel rides and sandboarding to mesmerizing falconry displays, this experience offers a taste of traditional Emirati culture in the stunning Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. End your evening under the stars with a gourmet BBQ or a four-course dinner for the perfect blend of adventure and indulgence.

Noble Adventures, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, daily experiences from Dhs395. Tel: (0)4 333 4444. @noble.adventure.uae

Saturday December 28

Start your day with serenity at Al Qasr Yoga

Start your Saturday mornings with a peaceful and rejuvenating experience at Al Qasr, where a guided Hatha yoga session unfolds in one of Dubai’s most enchanting locations. Imagine stretching against the stunning surroundings of the Balloons at the Palace, with sweeping views of the iconic Dubai skyline and the serene Arabian Gulf glistening in the background. After your invigorating practice, enjoy a specially curated healthy breakfast designed to enhance your wellness routine, making it the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Priced at Dhs350 per person—including yoga mat, towel, and water upon arrival.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, every Saturday from 8am to 10m. Tel:(0) 4 432 3232. @jumeirahalqasr

Experience glamour and Jazz at Gatsby Dubai

Transport yourself to the Roaring Twenties with Gatsby Dubai, the city’s latest hotspot for sophisticated dining and entertainment. From its Art Deco-inspired interiors to captivating live jazz performances, this venue is perfect for those who crave elegance and indulgence. Opening this Saturday, December 28, Gatsby’s immersive dinner show promises a night of glamour, featuring vintage cocktails, delectable dishes, and a lively ambiance that will leave you mesmerized.

Gatsby Dubai, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, opening Saturday December 28. Tel: (0)58 526 4475. @gatsby_dxb

Take a twirl on Ain Dubai

After months of anticipation, Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, is reopening to the public. Towering 250 meters above Bluewaters Island, it offers breathtaking views of the Marina, JBR, and Burj Khalifa. Opt for a standard cabin or upgrade to the premium experience with lounge access and mocktails. It’s the perfect way to see the city from a whole new perspective.

Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Tues to Fri 12pm to 9pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 12pm, tickets start at Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 457 6490. aindubai.com

Elevate your nights at TANG Dubai

Dubai’s dining scene gets a luxurious twist with the arrival of TANG, the chic new Asian restaurant in Downtown Dubai. Officially opening December 28, TANG blends contemporary cuisine with a lively atmosphere, offering a sensory feast that extends to its stunning Burj Khalifa views.

TANG, Downtown Dubai, opens December 28. Tel: (0)50 123 4567. @tang_dubai_downtown

Party the night away with Black Coffee

GRAMMY Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee returns to Dubai Harbour on Saturday December 28. Brought to you by The Night League, the team behind award-winning venues Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza; and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the gig promises to be an unforgettable set of Black Coffee’s signature blend of soul, alternative African percussion and organic sounding electronic. With a backdrop of incredible sunset views across Dubai’s skyline, attendees can expect world-class performances, captivating visuals and state-of-the-art production. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.

Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net

Sunday December 29

Bask in coastal chic at La Baia by the Beach

Unwind in style at La Baia by the Beach, a stunning new beach club inspired by the vibrant charm of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Lounge on colourful striped sunbeds, sip refreshing cocktails, and enjoy authentic Italian cuisine while soaking up panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. The lively atmosphere is enhanced with sensational live performances, making it the ultimate destination for a luxurious beach day. Access starts from Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends, with 50% redeemable on dining.

La Baia, J1, Jumeirah Beach, daily from 10am. Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai

Indulge in luxury at Dior Spa, The Lana

Pamper yourself with bespoke treatments at the exclusive Dior Spa, a haven of luxury and rejuvenation. From LED therapy to the acclaimed Dior Prestige micro-abrasion facial, every service is designed to leave you glowing and refreshed. Located in the heart of Dubai, this award-winning spa offers a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle, making it the perfect destination for self-care enthusiasts.

Dior Spa, The Lana, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 543 8765. @thelanadubai