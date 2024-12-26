Here’s everything you need to know about Ain Dubai tickets, experiences and what’s new…

Two years and 9 months after closing, Ain Dubai – the world’s largest observation wheel – has reopened.

Although no officially announcement has been made, as of Wednesday December 25, tickets have become available, the wheel is in motion, and all of the public spaces surrounding the Bluewaters attraction have reopened.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ain Dubai reopening.

Tickets

As was promised when Ain Dubai closed in March 2022, it’s now home to new experiences and elevated ticket options. Tickets are available now priced from Dhs145 for adults, Dhs115 for children aged three to 2, and under-threes are free. You can also opt for the family pass for Dhs415, which is entry for two adults and up to two children. This entry level ticket gets you access to the pre-ride interactive displays, and a shared cabin on the world’s largest wheel, to enjoy panoramic city vistas on a 50-minute trip.

Upgrade to the premium ticket from Dhs265 for adults and Dhs215 for children, and you’ll get all of the above, plus priority access to skip the queues, two mocktails, and entry to the chic Ain Dubai lounge, which also comes with gorgeous views. There’s also upgrade options with the premium ticket, replacing your two mocktails with two cocktails for Dhs295 or glasses of bubbly for Dhs395, to be enjoyed either in the lounge or from your cabin.

There’s also an Ain Dubai Views Plus, perfect for capturing family moments, which comes with access to the pre-ride interactive displays, a shared cabin, a choice of a snack and a drink, access to the fast queue, and two digital images taken aboard Ain Dubai. This ticket is priced from Dhs195 for adults and Dhs155 for children aged three to 12 (under-threes are always free).

With all ticket categories, there are surcharges for the peak sunset trips, so when booking between 4pm and 6.30pm, expect to pay a premium.

If it’s a special occasion, big group, or you’re just looking to be a bit boujee, you can also book out your very own cabin, with VIP packages available for six, 10 or 20. VIP cabins come with a separate VIP entry, access to the lounge, professional photos, and the option to curate your own in-cabin menu. Prices range from Dhs1,260 to Dhs6,150.

Timings

The wheel is now open from 12pm to 9pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 11am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday. Ain Dubai is Closed on Mondays.

Currently, bookings are open for the next two weeks.

About Ain Dubai

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

Book via aindubai.com