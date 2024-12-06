New year, same great options…

If you’re a regular reader of What’s On, you’ll have learned by now that there’s always a ton of great things and experiences to look forward to in the UAE capital. And as we close out 2024, here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Watch a world record unfold…

…at the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s record-shattering, sky-illuminating 53-minute firework show that’s about to go down on New Year’s Eve. In Al Wathba, this magnificent, unprecedented, festive spectacle will be complemented by a spectacular 6,000-strong drone show and a series of cultural performances. Fireworks will launch every hour beginning at 6pm, building up to the grand finale at midnight.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, December 31. zayedfestival.ae

Watch mean machines at their stunt-tastic best

If (since) you’re a lover of cars, sports and stunts, we have good news: you can enjoy the Liwa International Festival’s Car Stunt Championship happening on December 31 from 6 pm to midnight, and alongside all of it, there’s local delicacies, games, thrilling rides and electrifying attractions like the Hollywood circus, the horror escape room and a go-karting track. It’s all here only for a few more days, so you know what to do.

Liwa Village, Liwa International Festival, Abu Dhabi, December 31, 6pm. liwainternationalfestival.ae

Immerse yourself in Andrea Bocelli’s musical mastery

Andre Bocelli returns to the UAE capital, and the iconic Italian tenor will headline the New Year’s Eve celebrations at one of the most regal properties on the planet. Get set to welcome 2025 with his timeless melodies that will be performed outdoors on the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Palace Terrace, before a dazzling fireworks display and more take centre stage.

Andrea Bocelli, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, December 31. mandarinoriental.com

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Yas Bay Festive Market

Every day until January 9, you can head to one of the capital’s favourite leisure spots, where a festive market has been set up so you can check out homegrown businesses, retailers, crafts and more – all within close proximity to some of the capital’s top dining and entertainment destinations. It’s lit up beautifully and you’ll want to linger like we did, especially in weather like this.

Yas Bay Festive Market, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, until January 9. @yasbayuae

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Villaggio Italia

This is your chance to board the “jewel of the Italian navy” and explore a gorgeous vessel that’s sailed the seas for close to a century. It’s arrived in the UAE after an illustrious world tour that’s included stops in South America, the United States, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Qatar and more. The best bit? Their wonderful Villaggio Italia is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner that you’ll want to attend, to celebrate the arrival of the new year with an exclusive dinner.

Amerigo Vespucci, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, December 31. tourvespucci.it @italyinuae

Welcome 2025 in roaring style

The Roaring Twenties come to life in the 2020s with a Prohibition Era-style celebration at Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. With great live entertainment, supreme picks off their menu and cocktails galore, welcome 2025 – in style.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 31, 7pm till late, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @butcherandstill