Whether you're gathering with family, toasting with friends, or simply treating yourself, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay is the place to make this holiday season magical…

If you’re dreaming of a stylish and sophisticated holiday season, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay has everything you need to make it unforgettable. With breathtaking skyline views, indulgent dining, and luxurious touches, this is where festive magic meets urban glamour.

Start your celebrations on Christmas Day with a Mediterranean-inspired brunch at Ancora. Think fresh seafood, perfectly grilled meats, and all the festive trimmings served in a light-filled, elegant setting. Little ones will love their dedicated festive buffet, while adults can toast to the holidays with packages starting at Dhs295.

For New Year’s Eve, Ancora turns up the glamour with an exclusive St. Tropez-inspired Gala Dinner. Choose between chic indoor seating or alfresco dining with front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. The evening features live entertainment – including a DJ, singer, saxophonist, and dancers – plus a dazzling photo booth and a “champagne lady” for that extra sparkle. Packages start at Dhs1,200 for soft beverages, with premium options for wine, cocktails, and bubbly.

Want to celebrate in ultimate luxury? InterContinental’s New Year’s Eve staycation is a showstopper. Check into a spacious two- or three-bedroom residence and enjoy panoramic views of the fireworks from your private balcony. Indulge in an exquisite in-room dining experience featuring a seafood platter, slow-roasted lamb, and decadent desserts paired with Laurent Perrier Champagne or Glenfiddich 12 Scotch. Prices start at Dhs19,999 for a two-bedroom residence, ensuring a truly extraordinary start to 2025.

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, December 25 and 31, prices vary, Tel:(0) 55 496 9165

