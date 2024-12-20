Sponsored: The restaurant is just steps away from the Burj Khalifa…

In the midst of the festive chaos, BohoX are sending out relaxation vibes with their New Year’s Eve celebrations If you want to find your chill this NYE step into the tranquil “Bali Escape” at BohoX. You’ll get the best of both world’s, experience Bali’s serene beauty and Dubai’s modern sophistication as you welcome 2025 in unparalleled style.

To top it all off, you’ll be in the middle of some of the most extravagant and well-known New Year’s Eve celebrations in the world, as BohoX is steps away from the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The “Bali Escape” celebration promises tropical luxury, exceptional cuisine, and breathtaking views of the incredible displays surrounding. Be fully immersed in the rich exotic spirit of Bali that sets the stage for a night of sophisticated celebration.

There is a minimum spend of Dhs350 per person, and guests will be offered the full a la carte menu when spending New Year’s Eve at BohoX. There’s lots of options for even the pickiest of eaters, so whether you want a delicious brisket pasta or salmon quinoa, there will be something to suit. Children under four years old are welcome to attend for free, so you won’t have to leave them at home for this special night.

Limited spots are available for this exclusive New Year’s Eve event, and reservations are highly recommended to secure your place.

For reservations or more information call (0)52 103 2646.

BohoX, Downtown, Dubai, open 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)52 103 2646. @thebohox