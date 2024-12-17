Sponsored:And it won’t cost you a penny…

If you’re looking for a place to go for full festive feels, Bluewaters has turned into a Christmas wonderland and you can visit it for free.

The idyllic island, across from JBR beach, has gone all out this Christmas season. Bluewaters is inviting visitors to come and experience the amazing celebrations taking place in December and January. Up until January 11, Bluewaters has transformed into a futuristic, high-tech wonderland and it’s nothing you’ve ever seen before. There will be dazzling displays, engaging entertainment and even a festive parade. If you’re heading down with your family, no doubt the kiddies will be in awe.

Head down and dive into the Wild Wild Blue with laser trees and 3D light installations until January 11. What is a laser tree, I hear you ask? Well you’ll have to visit to appreciate the full magic but at the heart of the island’s key pedestrian promenade, dazzling laser trees will emit vibrant beams of different colour. Its branches are made of projected lights and they create magical reflections. There are lots of 3D structures that make the best photo opportunities and even a laser wall. Instagrams at the ready…

Drone Show

Don’t miss the social media famous nightly drone shows too. They’re running twice a night until January 12 at 8pm and 10pm. You’ll see 1,000 high-tech drones dancing in the night sky, creating amazing stories and stunning animations as they work together. There’s a reason it went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the ground, a parade of vibrantly dressed performers in global blues, pinks, whites and purples will trapeze through Bluewaters. They’ll be roller-skating, dancing and mingling their way through the island Saturdays and Sundays from 6.30pm to 10.50pm. See more information here.

Sounds like the perfect mix to get you in the mood for Christmas…

Bluewaters, Dubai, @bluewatersdubai