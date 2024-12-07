Sponsored: Guaranteed to make you go ‘Ooooo…’

If you didn’t know, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach opened its doors in Dubai earlier this year. And if you haven’t visited yet, maybe one (of all) of these dining experiences will grab your attention.

New business lunch

For a power meeting or a leisurely afternoon break away from your desk, a little fresh air at O Beach will do you some good.

The business lunch runs from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm. If you want a two-course menu with a cocktail, it’s Dhs149, or if you want a bigger meal, opt for a three-course experience with a cocktail for Dhs199.

Brunch time

Can’t wait for the weekend to brunch? O Beach has got your back offering up a Thursday evening brunch.

But if you prefer to save your brunching fun for the weekend, don’t worry. O Beach has also launched a new Sunday afternoon brunch so you can end your weekend on a high.

Both experiences feature a sharing-style concept with a menu created by Chef Ibrahim ATA. Paired with the lip-smacking food and a premium beachfront dining spot with stunning views, you’re sure to have a great time.

Additionally, if you don’t want the party to end, you can extend the party to the legendary beach club with the post-brunch offering.

The Thursday night brunch runs from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, and you will pay Dhs345 for the soft drink package and Dhs395 for the house package. The brunch launches on December 12.

On Sunday, brunch is from 12pm to 3pm and will cost you Dhs345 for the soft package and Dhs395 for the house package. The brunch launches on December 15.

Make your bookings on 052 858 0464 or via the website here.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 858 0464. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com