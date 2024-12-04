Sponsored: From magical decorations to festive feasts, it’s the perfect destination for families, friends, and colleagues to make unforgettable holiday memories…

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is pulling out all the stops this year, promising a festive season like no other. As soon as you step into the lobby, you’re greeted by a spectacular life-size gingerbread house made with real gingerbread tiles, a charming gingerbread village, and picture-perfect festive photo booths. It’s pure holiday magic, sure to delight both the young and the young at heart.

For those planning a festive feast, The Marketplace serves an indulgent Christmas Eve dinner with all the trimmings (Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs320 premium drinks), while Christmas Day is all about an alfresco Mediterranean-themed brunch at TerraMar. Expect live entertainment, a surprise visit from Santa, and plenty of festive cheer for Dhs290 per person for soft drinks and Dhs370 for premium drinks. Prefer to stay in? You can pre-order a whole roasted turkey – complete with all the trimmings – to enjoy at home for Dhs550.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are equally dazzling. TerraMar’s exclusive White Party promises a Mediterranean barbecue, premium drinks, and DJ Leonica spinning tracks well into the night, all against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa’s iconic fireworks (Dhs690 sparkling, Dhs990 champagne). Over at The Marketplace, guests can indulge in a decadent gala buffet paired with sparkling beverages and live music to welcome 2025 in style (Dhs290 soft, Dhs420 premium).

For those gathering with friends, family, or colleagues, the hotel’s venues are perfect for end-of-year celebrations with tailored packages starting from Dhs199 per person. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or a festive group bash, bespoke packages with all the holiday trimmings make planning effortless for groups of six and more.

For an unforgettable holiday season filled with cheer, delicious food, and festive fun, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is the place to be.

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha Road, December 24 to 31. marriott.com

Images: Provided