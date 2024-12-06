It’s that time of year…

Where did 2024 go? It seems like we were ringing in the New Year just yesterday, but the good thing is, it’s almost festive season yet again. And on that note, here are the best place to celebrate Christmas Day in Abu Dhabi.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Pick from three incredible Christmas Day lunch and brunch options at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. If it’s the comfort and timeless flavours of Italian food you want, Pranzo di Natale at Cafe Milano features traditional Italian dishes such as tartare di gamberoni rossi, braised wagyu beef cheek and homemade tortellini in brodo. It’s available from noon to 4pm at Dhs490 for the soft package. At Crust, you can indulge in signature Four Seasons luxury, with turkey roulade, roasted wagyu beef and live stations serving up fresh pasta, seafood and artisan cheeses, along with a traditional Christmas pudding and yule log, all yours to enjoy from 1pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 for the house package and Dhs750 for the bubbles package, children aged 6 to 12 dine for Dhs225, while diners under 6 eat for free. Finally, there’s their award-winning, Chicago-themed steakhouse, Butcher & Still, where a festive brunch paired with a curated selection of holiday favourites and a live band will make the big day merrier than ever. Get it all for Dhs500 (soft), Dhs650 (house) and Dhs750 (bubbles).

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25. @fsabudhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Head to White, one of the capital’s most picturesque brunching locations on Christmas Day from 1pm to 4.30pm, where an extravagant spread awaits on Christmas Day. The island-inspired brunch experience is all yours to savour, with their signature oceanic specials, cuts, sushi platters and much more all yours at Dhs580 soft, Dhs680 house, Dhs850 premium, Dhs290 ages 6 to 11. At Mare Mare, you’ll be treated to some of the best Italian food in the capital with a special Christmas Day lunch from noon to 6pm, and finally, if it’s lovely Levantine fare that spells a Merry Christmas for you, Tean has you taken care of.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

La Cocinna

A terrific Christmas brunch is on the cards at La Cocinna, in Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Island. Enjoy December weather on the beach as you love life outdoors and enjoy access to a range of child-friendly activities as you and the little ones await Santa’s arrival. Onto the menu: there’s everything from street-style food counters to live cooking stations, that will feature roast turkey, crêpes, yule logs, and mulled wine. There’s live entertainment and games while you enjoy cabana and picnic-style seating options. Bring the party to La Cocinna this Christmas Day, to enjoy a festive experience like none other.

La Cocinna, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs199 ages 6 to 12. @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

At Aqua, celebrate Christmas Day with a brunch buffet at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. This grand feast will put out seasonal favourites and traditional holiday dishes, with a special appearance by Santa himself and fun activities for the whole family.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 bubbles.Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Christmas Day brunch at Giornotte means a traditional menu served up in a glittering holiday setting. Highlights include duck confit, prime ribs, whole baked salmon, and festive desserts like Christmas éclairs, yule logs, and mince pies. There’s also an afterparty at Sorso, with a special selection of à la carte crafted beverages.

Giornotte, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs699 soft, Dhs799 house/sparkling, Dhs899 bubbles, Dhs344 ages 6 to 11. Tel: (0)2 818 8282. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Get set for a great Christmas Day Brunch at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, where the merriest Christmas awaits at Ginger Restaurant. You can dig in to a lavish buffet of international dishes, including seafood, sushi, antipasti, oriental, carvery, pasta, desserts and more. Live entertainment is the icing on the cake.

Ginger, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs319 soft, Dhs429 house, Dhs159 ages 6 to 12, 6 and under dine for free. Tel: (0)2 657 3322. @parkrotana

COYA Abu Dhabi

COYA Abu Dhabi is bringing a festive twist to its award-winning culinary experience this December, and this holiday celebration will carry all the vibrant flavours and lively beats of COYA MUSIC. From December 18 to 25, guests can enjoy a special selection of Christmas dishes that carry the venue’s signature flavours, which will be available alongside the regular à la carte menu. This season’s must-tries include the Lubina en Coco, a dish of tender seabass infused with coconut milk, ají panca, and black garlic, and the Ternera a la Brasa, featuring grilled veal, served with amarillo quinoa. You can also taste sides such as the Josper Hongos Nikkei with a blend of mushrooms, fermented soybean, and chives, and for desserts, the Delicias Festivas, a dark chocolate fudge cake with assorted pearls and truffles.

COYA Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, December 18 to 25. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

Get set for a Christmas feast at La Petit Maison Abu Dhabi, where a sharing-style menu featuring seasonal favourites such as Leeks with Smoked Salmon and Caviar, Grilled Sirloin and foie gras with Bordelaise sauce, and finally, the festive Panettone await. This great festive menu can be made merrier with the bubbly package, or a non alcoholic beverage pairing.

La Petit Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, December 24 and 25, from Dhs610. @lpmabudhabi

Benihana

Experience Benihana’s famed Teppanyaki cooking show and exquisite food dishes over a casual Christmas Day lunch this year. Special dishes will be available to order on the day, and there’s no minimum spend on this one. Bonus: you get to enjoy stunning views from (and of) Abu Dhabi’s first Rotana property.

Benihana, Beach Rotana, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @beach_rotana

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

Christmas Day is sorted for you by Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, with brilliant brunch and dinner options. For brunch, there’s an Italian-style feast at Amalfi Ristorante, beginning at Dhs250 for the soft package, and also available in house (Dhs400) and bubbles (Dhs550) options. When you plan to head over for dinner (or just linger after brunch), Market Kitchen’s Christmas Day dinner is a four-course festive set menu waiting to be devoured at Dhs250. Merry Christmas!

Le Royal Meridien, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, December 25. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Antonia

At Abu Dhabi’s favourite trattoria, get ready to feast on a fabulous Christmas Day brunch this year, as a 4-course set menu is served at the Mamsha Al Saadiyat location. What better way to enjoy Christmas than with delicious Italian food and gorgeous views?

Antonia, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, noon to 3pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)2 667 2554. @antonia.uae

Saadiyat Beach Club

Celebrate Christmas Day by the beach this year, with a festive brunch at Saadiyat Beach Club’s stunning setting. Indulge in a grand buffet featuring live carving stations, fresh seafood, a cheese display, and cooking stations. For the little ones, there’s activities like cookie and gingerbread house decorating, while live saxophone and vocalist performances add to the festive cheer.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs570 soft, Dhs670 house, Dhs770 premium, Dhs285 ages 6 to 12. @saadiytabeachclub

Roots Bar and Kitchen

At Yas Acres’ Christmas Day Brunch, Roots Bar & Kitchen is the ideal place for the family to indulge in a lavish buffet with free-flowing beverages. Capture the magic of the season with a visit to their photo booth, before you meet Santa himself for a memorable Christmas Day celebration.

Roots Bar & Kitchen, Yas Acres, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. @viyagolf

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

At Pearl Rotana Capital Centre’s Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Christmas means a festive Italian, à la carte style brunch, featuring all of your Italian favorites with a festive touch along with a buffet of antipasti, cheese & cold cuts, artisan breads & turkey. It will also include a performance by a live artist, to kick things off.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 4pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs365 alcoholic. @dinosbistroitaliano

Zuma Abu Dhabi

Head to one of the capital’s favourite spots for great Japanese food and an even better ambiance this Christmas, when Zuma Abu Dhabi will be putting out an exciting Christmas brunch spread. With signature dishes that keep you coming back, and a festive visit from Santa, this makes for a great family day out.

Zuma Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, December 25, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 prosecco, Dhs595 bubbles and sake, Dhs195 ages 4 to 12. Tel: (0) 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Stills

Head over to the longest bar in town at the Crown Plaza Yas Island’s Stills this Christmas. There’s a very special Christmas brunch that looks set to be a delightful family celebration, where you can enjoy live festive jazz, Christmas medleys, and a children’s corner with games, activities, and a visit from Santa.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs525 bubbles. @stillsyasisland

Catch at St . Regis

One of the capital’s prime destinations for seafood is set to serve up an exquisite Christmas brunch. This Christmas, Catch at St. Regis will have you indulging in a luxurious oceanside celebration headlined by a curated spread that includes fresh catches, inventive sushi rolls, and specialties like lobster. Appetisers like crispy fried calamari and grilled prawns, mains such as prime ribeye and whole roasted turkey, and cheery performances ensure you’ll have a great time.

Catch at St. Regis, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs500 onwards. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @catchatstregis

Sofra bld

Sofra bld usually does a fantastic brunch spread, but on Christmas Day, the feast will include mouthwatering holiday delicacies and season-inspired beverages. Gather with friends and family as melodies of Christmas carols fill the air, accompanied by live entertainment. There’s also a Santa visit for the young ones.

Sofra bld, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs438 soft, Dhs598 house, Dhs698 bubbles. @shangrilaabudhabi

Garage

Garage’s popular B.I.G Brunch will transform into a winter wonderland on Christmas Day, bringing festive magic to town as you savour a Christmas menu filled with seasonal delights such as roasted turkey, pumpkin-crusted lamb loin, and a live carving station offering prime ribeye roast, beef medallions and Yorkshire pudding. There’s also a lavish cheese selection and signature holiday cocktails, plus non-stop entertainment with Christmas-themed dancers, exciting giveaways, and even a sprinkle of snow.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dh450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs750 sparkling. @garageabudhabi

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Delight in seasonal specialities with a Christmas day lunch at Sontaya and MAZI Abu Dhabi, where Southeast Asian and modern Greek-inspired feasts shall be served against a stunning, picturesque backdrop.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, December 25. Tel: (0) 2 498 8443. @stregissaadiyatisland

NIRI

Mamsha’s own NIRI has a special set menu planned for Christmas Day. It will include some of the venue’s most popular dishes such as spinach nasu goma and ika karaage; yakitori options including shishito peppers, tako and tebasaki; and mains of tarabagani ashi or sesame soya beef, or mushroom yakimeshi. The menu also comes with a sushi set with sashimi, nigiri and maki, followed by Christmas cake or Chocolate Souffle.

NIRI, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, December 25, Dhs300. @niriabudhabi

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

Treat yourself to a cool Christmas day brunch, at Horizon all day dining restaurant at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana. This is a lavish buffet brimming with festive foodie favourites, live cooking stations and other delicious goodies. Your little ones will be entertained at Horizon garden, featuring fun games, cheerful festive tunes and tons of surprises from the man in red.

Horizon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199. @khalidiyapalacerotana

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi for a grand Christmas-themed brunch where festive dishes, a live DJ, and family-friendly activities come together for an unforgettable holiday gathering. This year’s brunch promises to be bigger, better, and brimming with holiday cheer, with live stations that will bring all the festive flavours to life.

SkyDome, Dust Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs259 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)56 410 2847. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

For the big day, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has crafted wonderful moments and celebrations for all. Michelin-starred excellence and cherished family traditions come together at Talea, while sumptuous buffet brunching and live entertainment can be found at Vendôme. For those looking to replace snow with sun, Cascades is a great option for combining holiday charm with poolside lounging as part of a delicious family-style brunch, and beachside resto Sand & Koal is also putting a coastal spin on Christmas.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Dhs550 (Talea), Dhs380 (Vendome), Dhs420 (Cascades), Dhs 450 (Sand & Koal). @mo_emiratespalace

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Dive into a heartwarming Christmas roast featuring a traditional roast turkey with trimmings, and sip on unlimited beverages in good company at The WB™ Abu Dhabi’s signature restaurant, The Director’s Club.

The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs170 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs375 premium. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

After an exciting morning of unwrapping Christmas presents, head to Graphos Social Kitchen with friends and family for a delicious Christmas Day brunch featuring live cooking stations serving up seasonal favourites, premium cuts, fresh seafood and a variety of desserts. Santa will also be on site, to hand out Christmas gifts to your little ones.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs465 house, Dhs750, Dhs115 ages 6 to 11. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland