Dubai shoppers take note: the ban on single-use plastics will be extended to include more products from January 1, 2025.

From January 1, single use plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws and plastic cotton swabs will be banned across the city.

This builds on the bans that came into place on January 1 and June 1 2024, which saw all single-use bags banned. bags will be extended to all single-use bags from June 1.

It’s part of a city-wide initiative to totally phase out single use products, as the emirate looks to go greener, with further bans set to take place from next year. From January 1, 2026, the ban will extend to plastic products like plates, food containers, tableware and cups.

As before, any non-compliance will result in a fine of Dhs200. For any further violations within a year, the penalty will double, up until a fee of Dhs2,000.

In Abu Dhabi, a single-use plastic bag ban has been in effect since June 2022. During the first year of the ban, single-use plastic was reduced by some 95 per cent, according to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.