A new Smart Rental Index is set to launch in Dubai in January 2025, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced.

Designed to “empower stakeholders with clear, accessible information, fostering trust and balanced real estate transactions,” as per Gulf News, it’s set to provide more transparency for investors, landlords and tenants.

Through the Smart Rental Index, users will have access to accurate and up-to-date information on rental prices and availability in areas across the city. It will leverage advanced technologies to reaffirm confidence on both sides of rental transactions.

Using state-of-the-art technology to further enhance the DLD‘s extensive real estate expertise, the Smart Rental Index is a new service that looks to meet the needs of all stakeholders.

Real estate trends in 2025

The Smart Rental Index launch comes ahead of a year of forecasted continued growth in Dubai’s real estate sector. Industry experts expect surges of up to 13 per cent in the long-term rental segment, as per Arabian Business.

