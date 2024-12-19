MOTB for the win…

Dubai Shopping Festival is back, and with it returns everyone’s favourite outdoor market, Market Outside The Box, Dubai Design District’s beloved winter activation. This year marks the 12th edition of the market, which will be running from January 3 to 12, 2025

MOTB is all about celebrating the madness and joy of Gen Z culture, and t6his year brings an exciting new-vintage theme that blends nostalgia with the new and the bold, new trends dynamic experiences and an immersive night to remember.

As always, there is something for everyone, with 25 brand-new F&B vendors, including the much-anticipated Dubai debuts of global favourites Chipotle and Dave’s Hot Chicken. Perfect for the foodies – you’ll be spoilt for choice with the already expansive variety of big name stalls.

Adding to the excitement, talabat’s exclusive diner will serve up innovative and diverse food and drink concepts—from health-conscious delights to irresistible Asian fusion creations. Options are a plenty – all you have to do is show up with a big appetite.

After you feast, head over to do some shopping from 56 brand new retail vendors, watch live concerts, rollerblade and even visit Beauty Bloc. Of course, if you’re here to shop, MOTB promises plenty of cool homegrown brands and regional names. For fashion fans, expect urban streetwear, retro sportswear and lots of vintage finds to upgrade your wardrobe.

Like every year, the market is free to attend, so roll up with your crew – you can walk around, eat, shop, rollerblade and even visit the Beauty Bloc. And yes, bring the little ones as well as there is a play area, arcade games (that the adults can enjoy as well) and much more.

For more information or updates, head to mydsf.ae or @dsf_markets

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, Jan 3 to 12, free entry, @dsf_markets

Images: Visit Dubai