Sponsored: Exclusive perks include bubbly on arrival, butler service, and access to dedicated lounges and pools…

JA The Resort is an all-encompassing destination for staycations that offer a welcome retreat from the city. And if you’re looking to elevate your next getaway when checking-in close to home, the premium Residence suites at JA Palm Tree Court are the plush pads to book.

One of three resorts at JA The Resort, JA Palm Tree Court is nestled within neatly manicured gardens, unrolling to a private golden beach and the lapping waves of the Arabian Gulf.

The all-suite beachfront suites are breezy and contemporary, available as one- or two-bedroom options. And they come with a whole array of exclusive perks to make you feel like a true VIP.

Upon arrival, Residence suite guests are welcomed with glasses of bubbly, fresh fruit, dates and chocolate, and a beach bag – plus there’s a special gift for little ones. Suite guests benefit from early check-in and late check-out, making sure they can squeeze the most fun out of their gorgeous staycation. On hand to further ensure every moment is memorable at JA Palm Tree Court, dedicated butler service is available to guests, be it for making restaurant reservations, packing and unpacking, or laundry, with 8 pieces available per day per room.

You’ll get complimentary tea and coffee facilities in the room, with one complimentary refill of the mini-bar when you stay three nights or more. At breakfast, there’s an exclusive a la carte selection available, plus complimentary snacks and soft drinks served from 10am to 7.30pm in the Club Lounge. From 5.30pm to 7pm, suite guests can also head to the Club Lounge for house beverages and canapes, the perfect sundowner setting. Also included, there’s access to the Signature saltwater pool, with soft beverages served complimentary.

But it’s not just about service and dining. To fill your staycation with fun and adventure, there’s one green fee (9 holes excluding club and golf caddie rental) per adult, per stay; plus one round of pistol (9mm) or clay shooting per adult, per stay included.

Rates start from Dhs1,999.

JA Palm Tree Court, located at JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai. jaresortshotels.com