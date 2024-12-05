Sponsored: From festive afternoon teas to Christmas brunches and a fabulous send off to 2024…

If you’re not making it to the North Pole this season, then head to the next best thing, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. This five star resort really comes into its own during Christmas, when it’s prime location overlooking Ski Dubai provides the picture-perfect backdrop for memory making during the most wonderful time of the year.

Whether you’re hosting a seasonal soiree at the Aspen Ski Chalet, getting together for afternoon tea, or celebrating the big days at one of their Christmas brunches or gala dinners, here’s what’s happening this festive season at Kempinski MOE.

Aspen Ski Chalet reservations

Whether it’s a Christmas party, social celebration or get-together with your nearest and dearest, few locations have the winter wow-factor that the Aspen Ski Chalets do at Kepminski MOE. Backdropped by the powdery white snow of Ski Dubai, they’re dressed up to emulate your favourite ski destinations across Europe, and have a team on-hand to curate an event you and all your guests will remember. Plus, benefits include free Ski Dubai tickets, executive lounge access, and priority shopping at Mall of the Emirates.

Bookings can be made via reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com or Tel: (0)4 341 0000

Turkey Takeaway

If you’re hosting at home, take the stress out of cooking with a turkey takeaway. Available until January 8 with 48 hours advanced notice, you’ll get a roasted turkey with all the trimmings for Dhs755 for a turkey for up to six or Dhs995 for a turkey for up to 10.

Festive Afternoon Tea

Putting a seasonal spin on the quintessential afternoon tea, the festive afternoon tea at Aspen Cafe presents three-tiers of sweet and savoury treats including miniature cakes, scones and premium teas selected by London Tea Exchange. It’s available from 1pm to 7pm daily until January 8, priced at Dhs200 for one or Dhs375 for two.

Annual charity stollen event

Through a collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, Kempinski MOE creates a huge traditional stollen each year, this year unveiled on December 7. You’ll be able to buy whole loaves, priced at Dhs100 with proceeds going to Emirates Red Crescent.

Christmas day brunch at Olea

A fusion of Olea signatures and traditional classics await at the Christmas Day brunch on December 25 at Olea. Enjoy a three-hour packages of traditional dishes, towering seafood and live carving stations, with a visit from Santa and arts and crafts corner for the little ones.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, it’s Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs950 with Champagne and Dhs250 for children aged six to 12.

NYE at Olea and Salero

There’s a duo of NYE parties taking place on December 31. Bid adieu to 2024 at Olea, with a family-friendly feast of Levantine flavours, live entertainment, and free-flowing drinks. Running from 8pm to 1am, it’s Dhs900 for the soft package, Dhs1,150 with house drinks and Dhs1,995 with Champagne. It’s Dhs450 for children aged six to 12.

Head to Salero for an authentic Spanish fiesta to ring in the new year, complete with tapas, paella and sangria cocktails, all served up to live entertainment and fabulous firework views. Reservations are available from 8pm to 1am, with no minimum spend and the a la carte menu available.

Reserve via Tel: (0)4 341 0000 or visit kempinksi.com