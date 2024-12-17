I knew that I had made my last journey in the Empty Quarter and that a phase in my life was ended. Here in the desert I found all that I asked; I knew that I should never find it again… – Wilfred Thesiger

It’s hard to imagine, but decades ago, the UAE was a desert with Bedouins, camels and dhows. One of the greatest travellers and explorers of the twentieth century, Sir Wilfred Thesiger has photographed and produced a huge collection of such scenes. You may have spotted his photos at Al Ghubaiba Metro Station. But if you want more, don’t miss this exhibition at Total Arts Gallery at The Courtyard in Al Quoz.

The Year of Wilfred Thesiger opens on December 17, 2024 and will run until February 4, 2025. Inside the white-walled space, you can go on a journey with Thesiger as he wandered the dunes of the Empty Quarter (Rub’ Al Khali).

Why is it called the Empty Quarter? It is a desert encompassing most of the southern third of the Arabian Peninsula. It gets its name from the sparse population and lack of animal and plant life because of the extreme climate. The Empty Quarter extends to parts of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Thesiger accumulated over 5,000 images from his travels in Arabia, especially between 1945 and 1950 that included the crossing of the Empty Quarter. At the exhibition, you will see over 40 of his photos on display.

The gallery is open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm, and is free to attend.

More about Sir Wilfred Thesiger Sir Wilfred Thesiger was born in 1910 at the British Legation in Addis Ababa. He was just 23 when he went on his first expedition to the country of the Danakil. His travels eventually led him to the Empty Quarter of Arabia and Oman after the Second World War. Sir Wilfred Thesiger is most famous for his journeys in Arabia which he has eternalised through his photographs. During what Thesiger called his ‘five most memorable years’, he crossed the Empty Quarter twice (1946 to 1947 and 1947 to 1948) immortalising his journey through his photographs for years to come. Thesiger’s journeys won him the Founder’s Medal of the Royal Geographical Society, the Lawrence of Arabia Medal of the Royal Central Asian Society and the Burton Memorial Medal of the Royal Asiatic Society. His notable writing also earned him awards including the Heinemann Award and Fellowship of the Royal Society of Literature. He passed away in Surrey, England, in August 2003. You can purchase books on Sir Wilfred Thsiger on booksarabia.com and buy his prints from thearabiangallery.com

Images: Supplied by Motivate Media Group/The Arabian Gallery