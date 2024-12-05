Seven emirates, seven guides to getting the most out of these self-contained provinces of uniquely beguiling charm…

Abu Dhabi: The historical emirate

Words: Manaal Fatimah

Abu Dhabi – the capital of the UAE, a land of history, heritage and the foundations of this great union. It’s as much a high-flying metropolis as it is a community rooted in culture which is why we always say, you get the best of both worlds here.

STAY HERE

Anantara Al Yamm Sir Bani Yas Island

Is a natural jewel of sorts, with beautiful beaches, expansive desert, and a nature reserve home to 14,000 exotic animals. One of the three Anantara properties on the island, Anantara Al Yamm is both luxurious and unique. The 30-key, all-villa sanctuary is designed to look like a traditional Emirati fishing village, and besides the beautiful views of the waters a few steps away, indulge in beach horse riding and snorkeling.

@anantarasirbaniyas

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

One of the top stays on Saadiyat Island, The St. Regis is grand without overwhelming you with tacky luxury. Think eight floors built in smart sand-hued stone, giving it a Mediterranean mansion feel from the outside. Once inside, plenty of marble, glass and oceanic shades ensure everywhere feels bright and breezy. The beach is right there for you to see and if you fancy, take a dip in. It’s one of those capital classics you can’t miss if you’re here.

@stregissaadiyatisland

EAT HERE

Marmellata

Marmellata truly is a family restaurant and the brainchild of father-son duo Raj and Sebastian Dagstani, established in 2019. It operates as a no-fuss, no-frills, no-reservations spot that serves incredible pizza. A hotspot in the capital, the core of Marmellata is the team that runs it, and the story of how it all began.

@marmellatalove

ERTH

Located within Qasr Al Hosn, which is another great spot to explore, this is where time slows down. ERTH is calm, serene and, well, earthy, with dim lights and a quiet, uplifted elegance found in few places. The Michelin star Emirati fare will keep you coming back for more.

@erth.alhosn

EXPLORE HERE

Al Ain Palace Musuem

The Al Ain Palace is one of the best-reinstated palaces in Abu Dhabi, and was the home of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE and the frst President of the UAE. He lived here with his family until the late sixties, before he moved to Abu Dhabi. The palace and private residence provide insights into the lives and culture of both the ruling family and the community until the country’s transformation after the discovery of petroleum. The oldest building in the palace dates back to 1937, to give you an idea of the history.

@visitabudhabi

Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve

A bit of natural history for you, and quite a spectacular bit at that. The Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve is located 45 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi city and is home to more than 1,700 fossil dunes. The stone structures were formed with the force of wind and sediment deposits over four million years, according to experts. The reserve itself is visitorfriendly, with trails, benches, shading, light and sound shows and an amphitheatre. If you’re looking to explore the natural history of the country, this is a good place to start.

@enivronemntabudhabi

Dubai: The famous emirate

Words: Miles Buckeridge

The most fascinating aspect of Dubai is its hall of mirrors quality. It has a unique gift of being able to reflect or represent an almost incalculable number of different things to different people. To some, it’s a record-breaking citadel of cloud-interrupting towers; to others it’s a land of five-star holidays and unending sun; at times it wears the hat of custodian, proudly curating and celebrating regional customs and history; it’s an epicentre of elite gastronomy, showing off multi-Michelin Starred dinners alongside globally diverse street food; it’s a place of calibrated vision, refusal to accept the impossible, a beacon of (and to) the pioneering spirit, an engineering marvel, an innovative, culturally chimeric metropolis that has no interest in slowing down. So I’m pitching this guide as if it’s an itinerary for someone in the farcically implausible situation of not knowing what Duabi is. Maximum impact in minimum time.

EAT HERE

XVA Art Hotel

She’s not like these other hotels. She’s very chic, very elegant, very artsie. XVA Art Hotel is a champion of local culture, an identity that’s on display throughout the guest experience. This boutique hospitality gem was once the famous Seddiqi family’s home, before being given an artistic reimagining by Mona Hauser. Each of the 15 sumptuously appointed guest rooms has its own unique design; there’s an onsite café, a gallery, trio of windmills and a pair of breezy courtyard spaces; but the real art of a stay at XVA, is the proximity to Al Fahidi’s storied alleyways. The network of museums, studios, and exhibition spaces is just a merry abra ride away from Old Dubai’s bustling souk district. From Dhs430 per night.

@xvagallery

Bab Al Shams

There’s a timeless romance to a luxury desert stay. A sense of being grounded in the etherial that comes from wandering beneath an unobscured majlis of stars, seeing the horizon-deep undulation of amber dunes, absorbing Bedouin-inspired glamour and savouring the silent seclusion of a real oasis. One of Dubai’s longest serving sand-hemmed sojourn sites, is Bab Al Shams. It was recently renovated and whilst it still offers the same suite of safari, spa and heritage experiences; its enhancements to the rooms, shared leisure spaces (including the infinity pool) and addition of its own version of reverently Middle Eastern restaurant, Ninive – it’s an upgrade that’s well worth investigating. From Dhs1,530 per night.

@babalshamshotel

EXPLORE HERE

Buckle up, we’ve got to move fast if we’re going to fit all this in. The first stop on the magic carpet ride through the real Dubai requires a visit to Alserkal Avenue, the de facto art capital of the emirate. Create a bespoke, paint-daubed masterpiece at thejamjar studios (from Dhs105), your own signature scent at Oo La Lab (from Dhs320), and pitch up for an indie cinema matinee showing at Cinema Akil. If you’re hungry, grab hand-roll sushi at Kokoro or some matcha-based beverage action from Pekoe. After that, we’re off to the adrenaline highlands of Hatta for an afternoon of paddle-boarding and zorbing. On the way back to the city, we’re taking a twilight desert safari detour with Arabian Adventures (from Dhs479) and then a lightning-quick lap of Dubai Mall for souvenir shopping, an Andrea Bocelli backed performance by the Dubai Fountains and obligatory selfie with the Burj Khalifa. We’re soirée-ing on Palm Jumeirah because a) it’s a natural manmade wonder, b) it’s amongst the most densely packed fiesta spots in the city. We’re taking aperitifs at Aura Sky Pool (entry from Dhs150) for the views, dinner at Estiatorio Milos Dubai (Atlantis The Royal) for the menu, and an after-party at Palm West’s February 30 for the ones-n-twos.

STAY HERE

La Petite Maison (LPM)

Whilst it’s almost impossible to pick a favourite tome from Dubai’s fine dining library, it’s just as tough to find a bad culinary story. I’m picking LPM because of the phenomenally executed French food (get the warm prawns Dhs82), gorgeous interiors, and staging point of DIFC (which has so far gone unmentioned yet, and should be explored).

@lpmdubai

Al Ustad Special Kabab

This uncontrived meat grilling icon was born in 1978 and counts royals and international A-listers amongst its devoted patrons. Which should help persuade you of its worthiness for carrying ‘Special’ in its name. It represents incredible value, delivers outstanding meaty feasts, and is a delicious dose of local history.

@ostadi_1978

Sharjah: The cultural emirate

Words: Aarti Saundalkar

From Arabic and Islamic architecture to cultural centres, Islamic museums, libraries, souks and unique attractions, Sharjah is home to a myriad of things to do. Culture fans, you’ll find it hard to leave…

STAY HERE

Chedi Al Bait

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah is a collection of five heritage houses that were once owned by local families and have now been transformed into elegant guest rooms and suites while carefully preserving the historical structures. The rooms reflect Arabic and Asian design elements, brags a four-poster bed and a majlis-inspired living room. After your day of visiting cultural hotspots you can relax at The Spa, visit the library and the small museum. The property is located in the restored Heart of Sharjah – a heritage neighbourhood in Downtown Sharjah facing the corniche. Room rates start from Dhs1,020 for a room in November.

@thechedialbait

EXPLORE HERE

Heart of Sharjah

Go on a journey of Sharjah’s rich history in the Heart of Sharjah. As you walk through the narrow alleys soak in the traditional architecture or step inside one of the many diverse art galleries and museums. From a calligraphy museum to a heritage museum, Al Eslah School Museum where you will go back in time and learn about the school education system and old houses (or baits) – there’s plenty to visit. If you want to take home a piece of Sharjah with you, there are numerous old-style souls where you can barter for your next memento.

@heartofshj

Rain Room Sharjah

A fun spot in Sharjah, and probably its most unique is Rain Room Sharjah. The immersive installation is a permanent space, which invites visitors to walk into a downpour without getting drenched. It works using networked 3D tracking cameras, which have been placed around the installation to detect your movement. When you’re detected, it will send feedback to the system to stop the rain from falling in the location you are standing. The installation uses 2,500 litres of water – none of the water goes to waste and is recycled via a self-cleaning process. It’s perfect for the whole family, and you will get some really fun photographs from the experience. The best part? It comes with a pocket-friendly price of Dhs25 per person.

@sharjahart

EAT HERE

Arabian Teahouse

Arabian Tea House Visitors heading to the cultural rich city will be familiar with Arabian Tea House. The tea house now has branches across the UAE and even one in Egypt and Montenegro. Interior wise, you will be reminded of the restaurant in Dubai with blue and white hued furniture, and photos of scenes of Old Dubai. But the Arabian vibes go beyond the interiors, and diners will be able to tuck into delicious Middle Eastern halal food all prepared using traditional methods.

@arabianteahouse

Umm Al Quwain: The green emirate

Words: Alice Holtham-Pargin

What it lacks in size, the UAE’s second smallest emirate, Umm Al Quwain makes up for in rustic charm and natural beauty. It might not have the splashy starlets of some of its neighbours in the attraction or hotel space, but its verdant mangroves and golden beaches provide the backdrop for gorgeous glamping options, family-friendly fun, and a slice of local history too.

STAY HERE

Casa Mikoko

Part of the rustic, Zanzibar-inspired Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain is Casa Mikoko, a glamping experience of five chalets set against the backdrop of the mangroves. The chalets all come with thoughtful amenities like a tea and coffee bar, hairdryer and slippers, and plenty of privacy too, all while looking out over the calm natural waters. Three of the five come with their own plunge pool – serving as a delightful spot to start the day with a floating breakfast, and all boast an African inspired aesthetic that offers a tropical, instant on-holiday feel. Rates start from Dhs900.

@casamikoko.uaq

Vida Beach Resort

A seaside retreat that’s got all the ingredients for an idyllic stay in quaint Umm Al Quwain, this Vida property is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace that lead down to the pool and beach. There are plenty of facilities at Vida Beach Resort, from a fitness centre to a spa, tennis court, swimming pool, water sports, kids’ club and even some pet-friendly rooms. Rates start from Dhs460.

@vidahotels

EXPLORE HERE

Dreamland Aqua Park

It might not be as big or thrill-heavy as Aquaventure or Yas Waterworld, but the locally treasured Dreamland is a beloved Umm Al Quwain institution. It’s home to more than 25 attractions including aquatic-themed rides, plunge pools, a crazy river, a giant wave pool and a kamikaze ride. Tickets are Dhs160 for adults and Dhs100 for children.

@dreamlandaquaparkuae

The Mangrove Beach

Anyone who thinks the UAE is lacking natural beauty will quickly have their opinion changed at Umm Al Quwain’s mangrove beach. Gazing out to the calm waters of Al Yafra Creek,this remote stretch of sand has dedicated areas for camping BBQs and day guests, so the area remains largely unspoiled. As such, the wildlife watching is excellent: so count pink flamingos and herons as your daycation mates. Your best bet is to bring your own food (and be sure to take the rubbish away) but there is also a restaurant and café nearby, where you can also hire kayaks to enjoy the mangroves from the water.

UAQ National Museum

Despite being the second smallest emirate, Umm Al Quwain has a lot of history and culture to offer. Its National Museum showcases its treasured heritage, which dates back to 1768. This fortlike complex is located in the Old Souq area, with a turret standing tall, matching the traditional look and feel of the surrounding buildings. Entry is Dhs4.

EAT HERE

Little Bavaria

Travelling all the way to Umm Al Quwain for German food may sound excessive, but if you’re already here and you have a strong craving for schnitzel, bratwurst or sauerkraut, then make your way down to the Little Bavaria Restaurant. Alongside your Bavarian feast, expect unique German beers and serene of the beach from their terrace.

Fujairah: The dreamy emirate

Words: Tamara Wright

As the only emirate on the UAE’s east coast, Fujairah lies between the rocky Hajar mountains and the sparkling Indian Ocean and is a popular weekend getaway for those looking for a change of scenery, a dose of nature, and an element of tranquility. From scuba-diving to wadi-climbing, Fujairah is synonymous with beautiful beaches, adventures, culture, and its fair share of hidden gems.

STAY HERE

Base yourself at Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, a relaxed, chalet-style retreat known for its bohemian festivals and laid-back vibe. With affordable day passes, an infinity pool, and Fujairah’s only waterpark, it’s the perfect spot to unwind. Just a short swim from Snoopy Island, this family-friendly escape offers a true freespirited daycation spot and weekend getaway. If you’re after a touch of luxury, Naama Beach Villas & Spa offers a peaceful haven with private villas and direct beach access, perfect for those seeking ultimate relaxation.

@sandybeachresort, @naamabeachvillasspa

EXPLORE HERE

For diving enthusiasts, the waters around Snoopy Island are a dream. Swim, snorkel, or scuba dive around this iconic island, known for its vibrant marine life – from turtles to reef sharks – and shipwrecks. It’s one of the best diving spots in the UAE and a must for underwater explorers. For those who prefer to stay on dry land, Wadi Abadilah offers a scenic hike through banana trees, date palms, and lush farmland. The trail is easy to moderate and great for a family outing, where you can spot natural pools and flowing streams in the wadis.

History lovers can visit Fujairah Fort, a testament to the emirate’s rich past. This 17th-century fort, perched on a hilltop, offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and is a great place to delve into the emirate’s Emirati heritage. The fort is known for its significant role in resisting invasion and bombardment by the British Royal Navy. Nature lovers should also make time to visit the UAE Flower Farm, nestled in the foothills of the Hajar Mountains. Known for its beautiful exotic flowers like anthuriums, orchids, and heliconias, the farm offers guided tours year-round, with the best time to visit being November to March. Stroll through the fragrant gardens, learn about the farm’s operations, and pick up some local flowers to take home.

The quaint village of Masafi is around 30 minutes away from Fujairah and the scenic drive makes it well worth the trip. There’s a daily ‘Friday’ market selling everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to carpets (haggling is a must). Stop by the cute gem Cafe De La Ville for refreshing and affordable sips and smoothies.

@cafe.dela.ville

EAT HERE

Turtle Beach Bar

Located within Royal Beach Hotel, Turtle Beach Bar has an amazing view of Dibba Rock and a chilled, holiday beach shack vibe. The beautiful spot overlooks the sparkling Indian Ocean with direct access to the beach and serves lunch and dinner from 11am every day. On the menu? You can enjoy cocktails, mocktails, fish and chips, speciality coffee, burgers, and more while taking in the scenes and sea breeze. You can even take your four-legged friends.

@turtle_ beach_restaurant_bar

Dibba Bay

For a fresh, farm-to-table experience Dibba Bay’s rustic shop in Fujairah serves fresh oysters straight from the farm, just a stone’s throw away. It is the first farm in the Middle East to grow gourmet oysters and has become the primary supplier of fresh, juicy oysters to the UAE’s best restaurants. For Dhs127, you can get a dozen juicy shucked oysters served with lemon and vinaigrette, perfect after a day of exploring.

@dibbabay

Ras Al Khaimah: The adventure emirate

Words: Dinesh Ramanathan

Known as the ‘nature emirate’ to some, and to the more daring ones as the UAE’s ‘adventure capital’, Ras Al Khaimah, affectionately referred to as RAK by residents of the UAE is home to everything you can look for in a relatively slower-paced part of the country, including rugged mountains, attractions celebrating the history and heritage of the UAE, world-class adventure activities and camps, and superb luxury hotels and resorts. Let’s take you through what you should try when you’re here.

STAY HERE

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, this boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. The outdoor space is seriously wow, with a private pool, outdoor shower and bath tub, as well as a long path leading towards the beach, and a sundeck at the end to watch the sunset. There’s one on-site restaurant, Shore House, a nautical-themed all-day diner, but it serves a wealth of tasty international dishes.

@ritzcarltonalhamrabeach

EXPLORE HERE

Suwaidi Pearl Farm

Located in the quiet fishing village of Al Rams, the Suwaidi Pearl Farm is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic attractions in the vicinity of the famed Hajar mountain range. The world’s only Arabian pearl farm, it allows you to delve into one of the oldest occupations in the region. You get to learn about the history of pearling and understand the life of a pearl diver and the trade itself, as you immerse yourself in a journey that digs deep into the cultural and commercial significance of pearling.

@suwaidi_camp

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

Ras Al Khaimah has several unique thrills on offer for the adventurer in you, an the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is all set to test your survival instincts with the world-famous adventure and survivalist brand setting up shop here. Whether you want to channel your inner Rambo at the planet’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and indulge in a comprehensive experience that will have you picking up the finer points of everything from building a raft, starting a fire (for survival purposes only), purifying water, finding food and more, or just so you can enjoy a fun session with the family, they have you covered.

@beargryllscamp

Ajman: The under the radar emirate

Words: Shelby Gee

Some of Ajman’s history dates as far back as 3,000 BCE with countless incredible archeological sites to be explored, pristine white beaches, and buckets more funin- the-sun activities that are perfect for a staycation in the winter season.

STAY HERE

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

If you’re going to be doing a staycation in Ajman, it’s only fair that you treat yourself and do it right. This is exactly why we’d recommend checking in to The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. Take a group of friends along with you and check-in to the gorgeous three-bedroom villa that sleeps six for Dhs7,500 a night (which works out to Dhs,1,250 per person. Which is less than their twin room at Dhs1,600 a night).

@oberoialzorah

EXPLORE HERE

Mangrove kayaking

There are plenty of incredible watersports to get involved in. Quest for Adventure for example, will take you on a mangrove kayak (Dhs175) nature tour. The fun and informative guided tour is an exploration of the Al Zorah Nature Reserve while sitting on double kayaks.

questforadventure.net

Masfout Fort and Museum

A way away from the beaches of Ajman is Masfout. Originally well positioned to be able to spot bandits preparing attacks – the Masfout fort is now more of a historical viewing deck, where you can enjoy the view of farmlands and Hajar mountains. The Masfout Museum (Dhs5) is a treasure trove of Emirati history. Full of old photos, archaeological finds, and traditional tools – evidence of life dates back to 5,000 BCE in Masfout, with pre-historic graves, stone circles and more have been found dating to the Umm al Nar Bronze Age. As the area continued to develop into the 1940s, there was a shortage of food and the land was frequently attacked and so the people of Masfout appealed to the ruler of Ajman, thus making the area territory of the emirate.

EAT HERE

The View

Sit beside the water and enjoy panoramic views of the gorgeous blue waters. The View is beautiful and bright, serving international cuisine, so you can choose from a range of your favourite dishes.

@theview.ae

ODDO

Small but mighty – like the emirate itself, this burger joint in Ajman has burgers on lock. If you live in Dubai you may have experienced their now permanent spot in Alserkal Avenue – order the Oddo’s fried chicken burger with zesty zigzag fries and thank us later.

@oddo.ae