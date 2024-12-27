Right here, right now…

He’s a legendary DJ known for making big beat music mainstream in the 90s, and Fatboy Slim is returning to Dubai in 2025.

The man behind hits including Right Here, Right Now, and Praise You is set to return to Dubai for an unforgettable set in the desert at Terra Solis, the pool and nightclub experience by Tomorrowland, on Saturday January 25, 2025.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can sign-up to be the first to know when they drop via fatboyslim.ae.

Before Diplo, before Calvin Harris, before David Guetta, there was Fatboy Slim. Real name Norman Cook, the UK’s very own superstar DJ is 61 now, and no less able to get a crowd moving than when Praise You topped the charts 20 years ago. Even for those Dubai residents whose clubbing days are receding into the metaphorical rear-view mirror at this point, Cook dropping throwback bangers like Right Here, Right Now, will get them straight back on the sandy dance floor.

Starting out as a bassist in Indie band, The Housemartins, Cook achieved a number one single before transitioning into electronic music and picking up the stage name Fatboy Slim in 1996. From then on, he became the king of the ‘big beat’ genre, going on to release huge hits like Praise You and The Rockafeller Skank. In fact, Cook continues to dominate the dance scene, delivering recent anthems, including Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat, All the Ladies and Role Model.

No stranger to Dubai, he’s headlined festivals at Soho Garden, Zero Gravity, and What’s On’s very own Party in the Park in previous years.

DJ events to get excited for right here, right now

Before Fatboy Slim graces the decks at Terra Solis next month, there’s plenty of big gigs to look forward to.

This weekend will see Black Coffee headline at Dubai Harbour, then next week DJ Snake warms up for NYE with a headline set at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 30. Then on New Year’s Eve, some of the biggest names in electronic music will grace DJ decks across Dubai, including Joel Corry at Zero Gravity, Nicky Romero at Barasti, and Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis.

Fatboy Slim at Terra Solis Dubai, Dubai Desert, Saturday January 25, ticket prices TBC. fatboyslim.ae